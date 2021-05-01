Jack Ross makes transfer admission on player attracting summer interest from QPR

QPR have recently been linked with a move for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous according to The Daily Record.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with some strong performances this season for the Scottish side, who are sat third in the Scottish Premiership after 35 matches in this year’s league campaign.

Porteous has been with Hibs first-team since 2016, and has gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions this term, and will be keen to finish the 2020/21 season strongly.

A move to QPR could tempt Porteous though, with Mark Warburton’s side sat tenth in the Championship table, after an impressive run of form since the turn of the New Year.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from The Scotsman), Hibernian manager Jack Ross reacted to QPR’s rumoured interest in signing Porteous, and the former Sunderland boss admitted that he doesn’t think the 22-year-old is in a rush to leave the Scottish club.

“I do think he’s probably in the best place he has ever been here. He’s had a really, really good season. He’s been really consistent, he’s matured again, he’s grown, his leadership qualities are brilliant, and he’s a good, good player.

“I think because of his association with this club and his affection for it I don’t ever think he is in a rush to leave but he knows there will come a time when it may be right for him in terms of how he wants to progress his career.

“But never for one second in the conversations I have had with him, formally or informally, have I ever got the sense that he is in any desperate rush to leave Hibs. He loves the club, it means a lot to him and this period coming up means a lot to him.”

Porteous and his Hibernian team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on St. Johnstone, whilst QPR face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Did QPR sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Rob Dickie Yes No

The Verdict:

He’s clearly determined to keep hold of Porteous.

The defender has established himself as a regular in the Hibernian team this season, and I’m not surprised to see that QPR are reportedly interested in landing his signature.

The Hoops have got a relatively good track record with players that have arrived from the Scottish league, and Mark Warburton clearly sees Porteous as a player that could add something to his team heading towards the 2021/22 campaign.

But Ross’ recent comments suggest that the Hibs defender won’t be heading anywhere else anytime soon.