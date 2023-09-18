Highlights Alim Ozturk, Ross' first signing, struggled to establish himself and was released in 2020. He now plays for Samsunspor in Turkey.

Jack Ross almost led Sunderland to promotion to the Championship during his time in charge of the club.

Ross took over at the Stadium of Light in May 2018 after the Black Cats' relegation to League One and he guided the club to the play-off final in his first season in charge, losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

The Scotsman remained at the helm the following season, but despite a decent start to the campaign, Ross was sacked in October 2019 with the club sitting sixth in the table.

After Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson both failed to deliver promotion, Alex Neil eventually led the club back to the Championship in May 2022 with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

With Sunderland back on an upward trajectory and pushing for promotion to the Premier League under Tony Mowbray now, we look back to see where Ross' first five signings are now.

Alim Ozturk

Ozturk became Ross' first signing following his appointment as Sunderland manager, joining on a free transfer following his departure from Turkish side Boluspor in June 2018.

The defender enjoyed a successful spell in Scotland with Hearts between 2014 and 2017, but he struggled to establish himself in the team during his time at the Stadium of Light, making just 45 appearances in all competitions before being released in June 2020.

Ozturk returned to Turkey after leaving the club and, after a two-year spell with Umraniyespor, he made the move to Samsunspor last summer.

Chris Maguire

Maguire arrived at the Stadium of Light from Bury in June 2018.

The striker had previously had spells with the likes of Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Derby County, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Rotherham United and Oxford United and he proved to be a success on Wearside, scoring 28 goals and providing 26 assists in 125 appearances in all competitions.

Maguire joined Lincoln City in July 2021 after his release by the Black Cats, but he departed Sincil Bank by mutual consent just over a year later.

After a brief spell in his native Scotland with Ayr United last season, Maguire now plays for National League side Eastleigh.

Jon McLaughlin

Goalkeeper McLaughlin joined the Black Cats in June 2018 after his exit from Hearts.

The Scotland international, who had previously played for the likes of Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Burton Albion, was Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper throughout his two-year spell at the club, making 90 appearances in all competitions.

He returned north of the border with Rangers in June 2020 and he was part of the squad that won the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at Ibrox, but he is currently the club's third choice goalkeeper behind Jack Butland and Robby McCrorie.

Tom Flanagan

Defender Flanagan arrived at the Stadium of Light from Burton Albion in June 2018.

The Northern Ireland international was an important part of the Black Cats squad throughout his time on Wearside, but despite being a regular in the first half of the 2021-22 season, Flanagan was allowed to join Shrewsbury Town in January 2022, departing after scoring five goals and providing three assists in 115 appearances for the club.

Flanagan helped the Shrews to an impressive 12th-placed finish in League One last season and he will be hoping his side can build on that this campaign.

Reece James

After winning two promotions from League One during his three-year spell at Wigan Athletic, James joined the Black Cats in July 2018 following his departure from the DW Stadium.

The defender provided two assists in 34 appearances for Sunderland, but after just one season at the Stadium of Light, he made the move to Doncaster Rovers in June 2019.

James spent two years with Rovers before joining Blackpool in June 2021, but his game time was limited at Bloomfield Road and he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and registered four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last season for the Owls to help them to promotion to the Championship and he made his move to Hillsborough permanent in June.