Jack Robinson identifies areas that Sheffield United need to improve upon as Forest clash looms

Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has admitted that the club will need to be stronger in the second leg of their showdown with Nottingham Forest and produce a better defensive display if they are to have a chance of securing victory in this clash.

The Blades suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they failed to prevent their opponents from creating a host of chances in this fixture.

If it wasn’t for an impressive goalkeeping display by Wes Foderingham, United would have been facing an uphill task to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Although Paul Heckingbottom’s side still head into tomorrow’s clash with Forest as underdogs, a late goal from Sander Berge at the weekend will provide them with some hope heading into this fixture.

Having featured in each of the club’s last five games at this level, Robinson is likely to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Robinson has identified the main areas that the club need to improve upon.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference for this game (as cited by Sheffield United’s official Twitter account), Robinson said: “We’ve looked back at video today.

“We need to be stronger and tighter and put on a better performance.

“We have to focus on ourselves.

“100% focus, 100% just to give our all.”

The Verdict

Whereas the Blades face the daunting task of having to pick up a victory on their travels in order to set up a clash with Huddersfield Town or Luton Town at Wembley Stadium later this month, they won’t be fazed by this challenge.

Earlier this season, United produced a superb performance away from home to beat Fulham who eventually went on to win the Championship title.

By replicating the performance levels that they produced in this fixture tomorrow night, United could become only the second side to beat Forest at the City Ground in 2022.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Championship this season, Robinson will be confident in his ability to produce an assured performance on Tuesday against his former side.