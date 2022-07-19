Jack Payne’s first words after striking agreement with Charlton Athletic

Jack Payne became Charlton Athletic‘s sixth summer signing on Monday, as the Addicks bolstered their midfield department with their third addition who played under Ben Garner at Swindon Town last season.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a very successful season with the Robins in League Two last term, and chose to remain a free agent this summer, despite being offered a new deal, to increase his chances of stepping up a division.

It may be something of a race against time for Payne to be fully integrated into the squad and match fit by the first game of the season, but it is definitely an exciting signing, after the former Huddersfield Town man chipped in with 20 goal contributions from midfield last term.

The 27-year-old explained what supporters can expect from him when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “I’ve played here a few times with some really good atmospheres.

“I can’t wait to be in the Charlton colours for that, but in terms of what the fans can expect from me I like to attack.

“I’m a midfielder but I’m a goalscoring midfielder.

“I like to get a lot of goals and assists and try to be creative, but obviously on the other side of the game I work as hard as I can for the team and try to win the ball back up high.

“I like to press which the gaffer is obviously big on – pressing from the front – and being on the front foot and attacking so I’m hoping that I can excite some of the fans.”

The Addicks now have nine central midfielders in the first team squad, it will be interesting to see how they streamline the unit in the remainder of the transfer window.

Garner has mainly been switching between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1 formation in pre-season, and it will be interesting to see what he opts for at Accrington Stanley on the opening day.

The 4-3-3 allows for two very attack-minded central midfielders, potentially Scott Fraser and Jack Payne, while the 4-2-3-1 only accommodates one number ten, Payne, Fraser or Chuks Aneke, along with a double pivot, that would likely see George Dobson partnered with another more traditional central midfielder like Jake Forster-Caskey, Albie Morgan, Alex Gilbey, Aaron Henry or Conor McGrandles.

The defensive contingent is not stocked as well, but with the attacking contingent prioritised, there could be a lot of goals going in at both ends this term.