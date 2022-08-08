Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Jack Payne starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic picked up their first win of the League One in a 1-0 triumph over Derby County at The Valley on Saturday.

The Addicks did rely on some poor finishing from the Rams in the first half in particular, with Jason Knight missing a golden opportunity to level proceedings in the second half, but the hosts came on strong in the second half on the whole and Corey Blackett-Taylor finished off a very well-worked move to clinch the three points.

Queens Park Rangers are tough opposition in the Carabao Cup first round and were boosted by an impressive 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Both sides will likely rotate with the league a priority, as they prepare for this London derby.

Here, we are predicting seven changes from the line-up that faced the Rams to walk out under the lights…

The six players that may take priority to be rested ahead of the weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday are: Steven Sessegnon, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan, Scott Fraser, Jayden Stockley and Blackett-Taylor.

Conor McGrandles suffered a concussion against Derby and is likely to be unavailable, while Chuks Aneke and Mandela Egbo remain sidelined from injuries they picked up in pre-season.

Lucas Ness, Aaron Henry and Daniel Kanu could push for some involvement from the club’s U23 squad to give Ben Garner some more options.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Charlton Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

What was the score when Charlton last played at Wembley Stadium?

Miles Leaburn could earn his first competitive start for the club, having impressed in pre-season and two substitute appearances so far, with Jack Payne also set for a full debut from the start.


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Jack Payne starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: