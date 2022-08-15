Jack Payne starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night

Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday when they host Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have picked up four points from their opening three league encounters, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in the middle, in an overall positive start to life under Ben Garner.

Charlton dominated for extended periods at Hillsborough and will have been ruing missed chances after Tyreeq Bakinson won it late on for the Owls.

There are question marks over how well Steven Sessegnon, Scott Fraser, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jayden Stockley, who played through illness at the weekend, will handle the quick turnaround, but with a lack of depth in certain areas, some may have to start again where they would be rotated if a more capable backup option was available.

Mandela Egbo is still out with a knee injury and Chuks Aneke remains a doubt.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that lost out against Wednesday…

Miles Leaburn comes in for Stockley due to the illness, Plymouth are a more favourable opposition for the 18-year-old to start against than Darren Moore’s Owls, Diallang Jaiyesimi comes in for Corey Blackett-Taylor who the Addicks will not be taking any chances with given his injury record in his career, while Jack Payne replaces Scott Fraser in a highly likely alteration.

Conor McGrandles will be vying for a start after recovering quickly from concussion and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will likely play some part, judging on the fact he did not make the matchday squad at Hillsborough, Jaiyesimi could be a safer bet to start the game.