Jack Payne starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Ipswich Town on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to recover from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to lowly Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday evening when they host high-flying Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Addicks were unable to build on a run of three wins in a row and lost their unbeaten home record for the season when Liam Manning’s men arrived in midweek.

A Will Grigg penalty and a Bradley Johnson free kick took the points back to Stadium MK, but the Addicks were frustrated to concede the spot kick, with Ryan Inniss’ second bookable offence appearing to take place outside of the 18-yard box.

The Tractor Boys have been one of the best teams in the division since Kieran McKenna arrived in the dugout and are hot favourites to kick on towards automatic promotion.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that were beaten by the Dons in midweek…

Jack Payne comes in for Tyreece Campbell in midfield, Steven Sessegnon replaces Sean Clare at left back and Terell Thomas replaces Inniss at the heart of defence, the latter will serve a two-game suspension.

Campbell is arguably unfortunate to miss out and has recovered from the knock to the knee that resulted in him being substituted at half time last time out.

Corey Blackett-Taylor will return to the squad after missing the last two matches with a minor hip injury, while Miles Leaburn and Diallang Jaiyesimi are longer term absentees.

Charlie Kirk moved out wide having started through the middle against the Dons, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi moving into a flexible front two with Jayden Stockley, with Chuks Aneke still not fit enough to play extended periods of matches.