Highlights Leyton Orient need to sign at least 5 new players to compete for League One play-offs next season.

Free agent midfielder Jack Payne could thrive in League One with the O's.

Leyton Orient should consider Callum Burton as a first-choice goalkeeper due to his abilities.

Leyton Orient ended the 2023-24 season with only 15 first-team players under contract for the upcoming campaign.

They have since announced contract extensions for Jack Simpson and Darren Pratley, while the likes of Ruel Sotiriou, Dan Happe and Theo Archibald have yet to make a decision on their future.

But, even if all of their out-of-contract players re-sign, the O's will still have plenty of transfer business to do this summer.

The O's need to sign at least five new players if they are to finish in the League One play-off places next season.

Here, we explore the free agent market and identify players that might appeal to the O's.

Jack Payne

Charlton Athletic recently released midfielder Jack Payne at the end of his two-year contract at The Valley.

Payne signed for the Addicks on the back of an excellent 2021-22 campaign at Swindon Town, in which he scored 13 goals in League Two.

The attacking midfielder did not have the same impact at Charlton, however, spending the second of his two years there on loan at MK Dons.

Payne returned to form in the fourth tier, providing six goals and six assists as the Dons finished in the play-off spots.

One could argue that his successful spells at Swindon and MK Dons, in contrast to his time at Charlton, suggest that he is a League Two-level player.

However, at 29 years of age, he deserves one last opportunity in League One, and a move to Leyton Orient could see him flourish.

Not only does the 'number 10' suit O's boss Richie Wellens' style of play, but he was born in the East End of London.

Idris El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni was released by Ipswich Town after two excellent seasons on loan at Leyton Orient.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the Tunisian made 41 League Two appearances as the East London club lifted the title.

His contribution was so significant that he took home both the Manager's and Players' Player of the Season awards.

And, thankfully for Richie Wellens' side, the midfielder returned to the Gaughan Group Stadium on another season-long loan deal last summer.

He was superb, once again, as the O's exceeded expectations by achieving a top-half finish, and was unlucky not to reclaim the Player of the Season award.

Now, though, El Mizouni is out of contract, as Premier League-bound Ipswich chose not to propose an extension.

With rival clubs able to offer more lucrative deals, will El Mizouni's love for the O's be enough to convince him to stay?

Callum Burton

Callum Burton is a player that deserves to start week-in, week-out for a League One club, and Leyton Orient are in desperate need of a first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite working his way up from the National League North to the Championship, Burton has often found himself on the substitutes' bench.

At Plymouth Argyle, most recently, he found himself behind both Michael Cooper and Conor Hazard in the pecking order.

Callum Burton's recent career Season Club Appearances 2019-20 Cambridge United 17 2020-21 Cambridge United 31 2021-22 Plymouth Argyle 4 2022-23 Plymouth Argyle 25 2023-24 Plymouth Argyle 1

However, Burton was crucial to Plymouth's 2022-23 League One title-winning season, playing 18 games in Cooper's absence through injury.

In those games, he proved that he is deserving of an opportunity to play every week at that level, and he will surely receive plenty of offers this summer.

At 27 years of age, he could be Leyton Orient's 'number one' for the foreseeable future.