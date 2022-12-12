Jack O’Connell pinpoints the “class” Sheffield United player who has got the “world at his feet”

Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell believes that striker Iliman N’Diaye will be crucial if the club are to be promoted this season.

The Blades returned to Championship action on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane, with Ndiaye setting up Billy Sharp’s 15th-minute strike.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley, but five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers and the win over the Terriers was their fifth in the last six games.

Ndiaye has been a huge part of the success so far this campaign. He is the Blades’ joint-top scorer along with Oli McBurnie on nine goals and he has also provided three assists for his team mates.

The 22-year-old’s star is rising and he was part of the Senegal squad for the World Cup in Qatar. He played three games and managed one assist during the tournament, including featuring in the first half of the 3-0 defeat to England in the last 16.

There has been increasing speculation over his future in recent weeks and reports that talks over a contract extension are not progressing and that his representatives have advised him against signing a new deal for now.

O’Connell, who has been out injured for over two years, says that keeping Ndiaye fit will be key to their achievements this term.

“He’s class. We’ve spoke about him so much. He’s got the world at his feet but he’s a humble kid as well and that will take him a long way”, O’Connell told the club’s YouTube channel.

“100% if we keep Ili fit, he’s going to be one of the reasons we get promoted, if we do get promoted, he’s that good. He can win games on his own. You’ve seen today with that ball Billy didn’t even have to take a touch it was class by Ili.”

The verdict

There is no doubt that Ndiaye is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship.

His performances have been outstanding and his reputation is growing after his spell in Qatar with Senegal.

It is not just his goals, but his all round quality that makes him so integral to the United side and you feel that if Ndiaye is on form, they have a chance of winning any game in this league.

O’Connell is right to identify him as the key man and the club will be very keen to get him tied down to a new contract soon.

With Sharp returning to fitness and back among the goals on Saturday and McBurnie’s impressive tally this season, Heckingbottom has a number of other dangerous attacking options along with Ndiaye as he looks to maintain the Blades’ spot in the automatic promotion places.