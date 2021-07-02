Jack Marriott reacts after securing Peterborough switch from Derby County

Peterborough United confirmed the signing of Jack Marriott yesterday, as the forward prepares for his second spell with Posh.

Netting 27 goals and claiming the golden boot award in his first season at the West Homes Stadium, he was quickly snapped up by Derby County.

Three years later and after a difficult couple of seasons, Peterborough and Marriott are reunited and the 26-year-old is delighted with this outcome.

Speaking to Peterborough United’s official website, Marriott said: “As everyone knows, I love it at Peterborough so it was very straight-forward, listening to Barry Fry and the manager’s plans, it was very exciting and I am delighted to be here.

“After the last few seasons, I just want to play week in and week out and I feel that is what I need.

“It might be the same club, but a lot has changed. I was thrilled to see the club get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage.”

The Verdict

Marriott enjoyed instantaneous success when he arrived at Peterborough and he will be hopeful of doing the same with the club now in the Championship.

His speed and tendency to get in behind makes him a different type of forward that Peterborough have seen since his departure. Both Ivan Toney and Jonson Clarke-Harris possessed more of a physical threat, but the thing that they all had in common, is a knack for scoring lots of goals for Posh.

Clarke-Harris has been linked with a move away this summer, but it was reported that Championship clubs were unable to afford last season’s League One golden boot winner. It remains to be seen if Darren Ferguson deems Marriott as a replacement for Clarke-Harris, or if he is planning to partner them up for the rigours of Championship football.

The signing of Marriott, coupled with the creativity that fellow new arrival Jorge Grant brings, suggests that Peterborough will continue their brand of attacking football into the second-tier.