Striker Jack Marriott scored the opening goal in Wrexham's 2-0 away win against Peterborough United on Saturday, and he has reacted to the result on social media.

The Red Dragons continued their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 League One season with an impressive win over the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Marriott opened the scoring against his former club in the 28th minute, latching onto a clever pass from George Dobson and side-footing a deflected first-time finish beyond Jed Steer.

Wrexham have proved that they can compete with the top sides in League One during the first month of the campaign, having beaten Peterborough and drawn with Bolton Wanderers away from home - two sides that reached the play-offs last term.

Wycombe Wanderers and Reading will also be hoping to at least finish in the top-half of the table at the end of the season, and Phil Parkinson's team have beaten both of those sides already as well.

Related Charlton Athletic loss is Wrexham AFC's gain on Wycombe evidence: View The addition of George Dobson in midfield looks to be a shrewd piece of business for Phil Parkinson after the Red Dragons' impressive win.

Marriott scored during the opening day victory over Wycombe, and netted his second goal of the season against the Posh on Saturday.

Jack Marriott reacted on social media after beating the Posh

Marriott, who had two spells at Peterborough, uploaded a post on Instagram after Wrexham's win against his former club.

Underneath one picture of him scoring his goal, and another of him celebrating during the aftermath, he touched on the fact that he had once played for his opponents in the caption.

"Lovely away day back at a familiar place!" wrote Marriott.

"Fans were unreal throughout, happy to grab another goal but most importantly the three points"

Marriott made 114 appearances for the Posh during his time at the club, scoring 49 goals in all competitions across two seasons in League One and one in the Championship.

From his post on Instagram, it appears as though the striker enjoyed being back at the Weston Homes Stadium, a place where he enjoyed the most successful goalscoring season of his career, which won him the League One golden boot in 2018.

He will hope that he can go on to replicate that campaign with Wrexham this time around, and he has certainly gone about things in the right way so far if he is going to do so.

Jack Marriott has made a good start for Wrexham this season

Marriott signed for Wrexham from Fleetwood Town at the end of the January transfer window, swapping a relegation battle in League One for a promotion push in League Two, and it looks as though it was a smart signing by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The 29-year-old only scored once for his new club during the second half of the campaign as Wrexham won automatic promotion from the fourth tier, but he has made an excellent start to the new season in a division where he has scored plenty of goals throughout his career.

Jack Marriott's League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 118 47 8

He won the golden boot in the third tier after scoring 27 goals for Peterborough during the 2017/18 campaign, so their supporters will not have been overly surprised when he found the net on Saturday after he had been put one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The striker also has Championship experience, having played for clubs such as Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, and he will be hoping that he can make a return to the second tier with The Red Dragons.