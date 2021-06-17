Jack Marriott in? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Hull City in the next few weeks

Following their promotion from League One last season, Hull City have already been rather busy in the transfer market, as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

The Tigers have already completed three new signings this summer, with George Moncur, Andy Cannon and Randell Williams joining on free transfers from Luton, Portsmouth and Exeter respectively.

However, it seems as though Hull’s business is far from over just yet, with the Tigers seemingly still the subject of plenty of transfer speculation, especially with plenty of time remaining in the window.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two transfer developments we could see at The KCOM Stadium over the coming weeks.

Regan Slater decision to be made

One player who Hull are seemingly keen to reunite with this summer, is Regan Slater, who played an important role in helping the Tigers to promotion last season while on loan from Sheffield United.

Indeed, reports from The Hull Daily Mail have suggested that the Blades had accepted a bid from Hull for Slater, but that progress on that deal is apparently now on hold, with new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said to be keen to assess the midfielder before deciding on his future.

With clubs soon set to return for pre-season training, Jokanovic will get that chance to get an insight into Slater in the next few weeks, which may make things clearer for Hull when it comes to their hopes of a new deal for the 21-year-old.

Jack Marriott’s potential arrival

One other player who it seems could be in line to make the move to the KCOM Stadium this summer, is attacker Jack Marriott.

The striker, who spent part of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, saw the EFL withdraw an extension to his contract triggered by Derby earlier in the campaign, and it now seems the 26-year-old could now be on the move this summer.

According to The Hull Daily Mail, Hull are keen on signing Marriott – a move which would reunite him with his former Peterborough manager Grant McCann – with Derby boss Wayne Rooney thought to have told the attacker that he is not in his plans for next season, opening the door for a potential move to the Tigers for the attacker.