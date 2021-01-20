Jack Marriott breaks his silence in wake of Sheffield Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jack Marriott has been discussing his return to fitness on the back of agreeing to complete the season with the Owls on loan from Derby County.

Marriott was signed by Garry Monk back in the summer transfer window, with the striker linking up with the Owls on loan.

However, a calf injury impacted his involvement and Marriott has featured since a goalless draw with Millwall at the start of November.

There has been changes of management at Hillsborough: Tony Pulis had replaced Monk, but since lost his job. Whereas at parent-club Derby, Wayne Rooney is now in the dugout as the club’s permanent successor to Phillip Cocu.

That led to a little bit of confusion around Marriott’s loan at Hillsborough, but he’s staying put in South Yorkshire and is now back in training.

Discussing his current situation with Wednesday’s official media, the striker said: “I’m feeling good, really good, I’m getting my sharpness back which is important after a lengthy spell out. I’m back here now and feeling great and enjoying training and being back with the lads.

“We had a 60-minute match in training today which felt really good to play, I felt I needed that and the boys got plenty from it. I’m just focused on the second half of the season now and helping the club.

“It wasn’t great for me picking up the injury but as we know, these things happen and it’s then about working hard on your rehab to get back fully fit as soon as possible.”

Marriott, 26, could return for Wednesday this coming weekend in the FA Cup when they take on Everton.

The Verdict

It’s good that Marriott’s future wasn’t dragged out of the entire January transfer window.

Things have been addressed quickly and everyone knows where they stand now.

That gives the striker something to work towards and he will be looking forward to getting back into the side and, hopefully, scoring some goals.

