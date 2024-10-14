Ex-England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie should choose Sheffield United as his next destination, amid recent claims that the Blades are set to battle for his signature with two other Championship clubs.

MacKenzie has enjoyed a stellar campaign for his boyhood club so far, with seven starts from as many games in the Scottish Premiership, as Jimmy Thelin's side sit joint-top of the league with Celtic following an unbeaten start to the new season.

The 24-year-old's impressive performances have seemingly caught the eye of English clubs ahead of his contract expiring next year, with transfer journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Sheffield United, Stoke City and Preston North End are all taking an interest, although they are each more likely to time their move for next summer, rather than the January window.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor pulled out of international duty with Scotland for the latest round of Nations League fixtures due to injury last week, and MacKenzie's form saw him win a first call-up for his country to Steve Clarke's squad to replace the 26-year-old, so it is clear that he has won some serious admirers as a result of his standout showings.

Pundit offers Jack MacKenzie, Sheffield United transfer verdict

MacKenzie has not missed a minute of league action for the Dons so far this season, while he has started in all six of their League Cup games, with one goal and four assists in all competitions.

Jack MacKenzie 2024/25 league statistics Appearances 7 Starts 7 Assists 1 Clean sheets 2 Ball recoveries per 90 3.6 Clearances per 90 3.1 Passing accuracy % 76% Stats as per Sofascore

It is clear, given recent transfer developments and his current contract situation, that the 24-year-old may seek an exit from Pittodrie soon, and former player and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that he should choose to join the Blades over fellow second-tier sides Stoke or Preston, if the opportunity arises, due to the higher chances of potentially playing in the Premier League.

“With the likes of Preston North End, Stoke City and Sheffield United all interested in his services, you’re looking at, in particular, Sheffield United and Chris Wilder who are top of the Championship," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

“Chris will be pushing hard to get United back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and right now he has got a good squad of players, but a lack of quality in depth

“His bench is very young and he’s looking in January to improve that. If the club is sold and they get new investors in, then he will want to bring players of this quality in, who have gone on to play for their national side.

“I’m sure he’s got one eye on getting (to the Premier League), and bringing in the quality of somebody like Jack MacKenzie to the club, who can go on and play in the top-flight.

“Preston North End, they will be looking to comfortably stay in the league, around halfway, maybe even a bit better. Stoke City, we’ll have to see how the new (manager) does.

“Sheffield United, for me, would be his (MacKenzie’s) best bet. As an international player, you get the chance to play in the Championship, and then the chance to play in the Premier League, assuming Chris Wilder gets it right.”

MacKenzie would have strong competition at Sheffield United

While a move to the Blades certainly sounds like the most lucrative and promising on paper compared to Stoke and Preston, MacKenzie would likely have a tough time trying to play regularly under Wilder, given their current depth at left-back.

United signed starlet Harrison Burrows in the summer window for a fee that could rise to £6 million on a four-year contract from Peterborough United, and he has won plaudits over the years for his standout performances for the Posh that saw him win the League One Player of the Season award for 2023/24.

The 22-year-old was signed as Chris Wilder's first-choice left-back, and so it has transpired that he has started in seven of their first eight league games, with fellow summer signing Sam McCallum handed a starting berth last time out against Luton Town.

McCallum, who is the same age as MacKenzie, has been a second-tier regular in recent seasons with Coventry City, QPR and Norwich City, with over 100 appearances in the Championship to date, so he is a very solid back-up for the Blades to have in their quest for promotion this term.

As well as those two, Rhys Norrington-Davies is still on the books at Bramall Lane, and while he largely features in the centre of defence nowadays, he came through the ranks as a left-back and boasts a wealth of experience there, meaning Wilder's squad is pretty well stocked in that position as it stands.

With that said, the potential capture of MacKenzie next summer would have to be in tandem with a left-back departure, and it clearly hinges on numerous different factors, including whether the Blades can win promotion back to the top-flight, and if Aberdeen keep up their title challenge with Celtic throughout the campaign.