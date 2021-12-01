Jack Lester fires warning to Sheffield United players after Paul Heckingbottom appointment

Sheffield United’s Head of Player Development Jack Lester has said there will be no place under the new regime for those who fail to work hard, speaking to Yorkshire Live about this key expectation.

These comments come after an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign, sitting in 13th but failing to be anywhere near the top two despite previously being touted as potential title contenders following the relegation from the Premier League last term.

With these expectations as a ‘lacklustre’ start to life back in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Serbian was sacked last Thursday and instantly replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, who worked with the Blades’ first team during the latter stages of the 2020/21 season in succeeding old manager Chris Wilder.

With another former Blades manager in Jokanovic attempting to take a fresh approach at Bramall Lane during his time at the club, playing possession-based football in a 4-2-3-1 system, he failed to make his mark instantly with the squad failing to adapt well enough to this new style.

In a bid to change their fortunes, the 53-year-old opted to switch to a back three once more after the most recent international break, a formation they look far more comfortable in as they kept consecutive clean sheets against Coventry City and Reading and won four points from a possible six from those two games.

Their tempo was still far too slow in Jokanovic’s final two games for some supporters’ liking though – and as the team adapts to a new style under new boss Heckingbottom – any players giving less than 100% effort will soon find that Bramall Lane isn’t the right place for them.

That’s according to United’s Lester, who said: “The environment we are wanting to create is hard-working, no excuses, people who want to get on the ball and then the team need to be fearless and exciting and on the front foot.

“We are also trying to create an environment that’s enjoyable and people want to come to work.

“You have to enjoy your football otherwise you won’t win.

“The players who will come with us will be the ones who want to work hard and if they don’t want to work hard it’s not the right place for them.”

The Verdict:

There needs to be a fine balance between players enjoying themselves and ensuring they are putting in a shift – and that’s something the club’s new coaching team can combine as they look to guide the Blades up the second-tier table.

Quite frankly, they haven’t maintained their high standards anywhere near enough to be fighting for a top-six spot this season, let alone a place in the automatic promotion spot in their quest to return to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Everyone needs to play their part though.

Lester and the rest of the coaching staff are currently doing that by sticking with a back three, now they need to find their best starting lineup in terms of personnel so their side can show consistency out on the pitch, something that will be the difference between a mediocre midtable finish and a surge up the league with many teams around them being hampered by inconsistent results.

After that, it’s down to the squad to play for the badge and put in the effort required in what looks set to be a much more energy-sapping system under Heckingbottom.

For many Jokanovic-sceptics, this will be a refreshing change from the Serbian’s style.