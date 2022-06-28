Jack Iredale sets himself target with Bolton Wanderers next season

Bolton Wanderers are looking ahead to next season with the intention of promotion up to the Championship after just falling short of the play-offs last season.

Ian Evatt has started his summer transfer business early and made some additions to his side so far as well as tying down some important players on new contracts.

Jack Iredale has joined the Whites following the expiration of his contract with Cambridge United and whilst the 26-year-old is a versatile player, it’s yet to be seen where he fits in the manager’s plans.

However, the player is determined to tie down a spot in the starting line-up wherever he can on the pitch as he told The Bolton News: “I”ve come here to play as many games as I possibly can. I have set myself that target to be in the team so, for sure, I see myself being able to fit in.

“Watching Gethin Jones when he was playing on the right side of a back three, he still had loads of freedom to get up and down the pitch, so I feel like I can contribute in that manner.

“Between that and left-back, I played the two all last season, so I don’t see why I can’t challenge for a place.

“I like to think I’m versatile. I spent a couple of games last season playing left midfield as well, so anywhere up along that left hand side of the pitch, as long as Rico [Santos] is covering everything for me I should be alright!”

The player has admitted he needs to keep his standards high if he is to get a place in Evatt’s starting 11 next season as he said: “If you performances drop, someone is going to take your shirt.

“You have always got to be setting yourself high standards and competing with those good players that are around you to first off get yourself in the team, and then to keep yourself in the team.”

The Verdict:

Ian Evatt has clearly brought Iredale into the squad for a reason although due to his versatility as a player, it’s yet to be seen whether he is coming in with a specific position in mind or as someone who will fill in the gaps around the field.

The 26-year-old has stated that he feels comfortable in different positions on the field though meaning he shouldn’t feel out of place regardless of where he is put on the field.

However, the main thing for the player will be making sure he is able to play continuously wherever that may be and he is aware that to be a regular started in a team that’s battling for promotion, his standards of himself must be high.