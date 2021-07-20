Jack Hunt to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly leapt ahead of Cardiff City and Blackpool in the race to sign free agent defender Jack Hunt.

According to Football Insider, Hunt, who is out of contract having left Bristol City at the end of last season, is in talks to re-sign for Wednesday.

The 30-year-old made over 100 appearances for the club during a three-year spell between 2015 and 2018, could now be set for a return to Hillsborough.

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a shrewd signing for the Owls as they prepare to embark on life back in League One.

The Owls need to bring in a new right-back following Moses Odubajo’s exit at the end of last season, and Hunt fits the bill in that respect.

In a summer market where clubs will have to be smart, the Owls could do far worse than bringing in a player of his ilk for nothing on a free transfer.

Would he start?

There’s every chance he’d be a regular starter for Wednesday.

As mentioned before, they are in need of a right-back following Odubajo’s departure, so his addition would be a much-needed one.

Hunt also played as a right wing-back during his time at Ashton Gate, too, meaning that he would fit right into Darren Moore’s system should he stick with the 3-4-3 formation.

What does he offer?

Hunt brings a lot to the side both on and off the pitch.

He still brings a lot of pace to the team as well as a good attacking presence, and you wouldn’t put it past him scoring and assisting a few goals next term.

But similarly, his presence off the pitch and experience in the dressing room could be beneficial for them, as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship.

If Barry Bannan were to leave, then they need that type of character to replace him, albeit in a different position of the pitch.