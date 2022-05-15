Jack Hunt shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters as future remains unclear

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Hillsborough.

Hunt will become a free-agent this summer if the Owls opt against triggering an automatic one-year extension that was included in his current deal.

A decision has yet to be made regarding the defender’s current situation at the club despite the fact that his contract expires next month.

Hunt featured in the second leg of Wednesday’s play-off semi-final with Sunderland earlier this month as his side were eliminated from this competition.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, the Owls levelled proceedings in the reverse fixture before Patrick Roberts secured a 2-1 victory on aggregate for Sunderland by scoring in stoppage-time at Hillsborough.

Wednesday will now need to prepare for another season in League One after failing to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Making reference to the club’s 2021/22 campaign on Instagram, Hunt has admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed representing Wednesday in the third-tier whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated throughout the term.

Hunt posted: “Thoroughly enjoyed my time coming back to @swfc unfortunately we failed to achieve what we set out to achieve!!

“Now my time is focused on being with my family and enjoying some rest.

“Thank you for your support this season JH32.”

The Verdict

With Wednesday looking to put the disappointment of their play-off defeat behind them next season, it could be argued that they ought to be looking to keep Hunt at the club.

The 31-year-old managed to produce some assured performances for the Owls in the third-tier in the previous campaign and will be confident in his ability to play a key role in a promotion push.

During the 40 league appearances that he made for Wednesday, Hunt provided a respectable total of seven direct goal contributions and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level.

Capable of playing as an out-and-out right-back as well as in a more advanced role on this side of the pitch, Hunt may turn out to be a valuable asset for the Owls later this year and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they decide to extend his stay.