Jack Hunt reveals aggressive Sheffield Wednesday ambition

Jack Hunt joined Sheffield Wednesday for the second spell of his career last week and he is determined to have an immediate positive impact, as revealed in an interview with the club’s website today.

He said: “It almost feels like unfinished business because when I was here before, we didn’t quite get over the line for promotion twice, obviously that was to get into the Premier League.

“The task in front of us now is to get promotion back to the Championship and that is the reason I have come here to do that this season.

“The last time I was in League One I experienced promotion and hopefully if I can pass on any advice and go through that again, then there would be no place in my eyes that’s better to do that than here.”

Hunt will be in competition for the right back berth with Liam Palmer but his attacking mindset gives Owls manager Darren Moore some flexibility. With over 360 appearances in the Championship and League One combined, Hunt can play a role in instilling the correct mindset for Wednesday to push on towards promotion.

The flying full back is desperate to impress coming back to Hillsborough, the 30-year-old continued: “This is a fantastic place and somewhere I didn’t want to leave in the first place so to be back I’m just very thankful that I’ve got the chance to play in front of the home fans again.”

The Verdict

Hunt is a very astute acquisition, having turned out 41 times for Bristol City in the Championship last season; it is a small surprise not to see him command a club at that level.

However his familiarity with the area and Wednesday fan base, having spent three years there from 2015 to 2018, should play into his favour, appearing in League One for the first time since earning promotion with Huddersfield Town in 2012, Hunt should have the knowhow and skill level to readjust to the level with ease.

