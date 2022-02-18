Jack Hunt makes brutally honest Sheffield Wednesday admission in promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt believes that the Owls will have underperformed if they don’t secure automatic promotion this season, even though it looks highly unlikely at this stage.

The Yorkshire side were tipped to win promotion back to the third tier before a ball was kicked, but they’ve had a tough campaign.

Nevertheless, Darren Moore’s men have improved in recent weeks and they find themselves sitting eighth in the table, just a point away from the top six, so promotion is still a possibility.

However, with the Owls trailing second-placed Wigan by ten points, who also have two games in hand, any return to the Championship is likely to be through the play-offs.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Hunt made it clear that he feels this team should’ve been able to compete with any side in this league.

“We have under-achieved if we don’t make the top-two. The play-offs are still up for grabs. At this moment in time, we are involved in the promotion race. You never know what can happen.”

The verdict

You can understand why Hunt placed such demands on the team because they are a quality outfit with experienced, proven players all over the pitch.

Having said that, this is an extremely competitive division so it was never going to be easy for the Owls, because there would be around a dozen teams, at least, that had ambitions to go up pre-season.

So, the fact Wednesday are still involved is a positive and as long as they do go up, it doesn’t really matter how it happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.