After two years of a lot of ups but also some incredible downs, Sheffield Wednesday will be back in the Championship for the 2023-24 season.

The Owls outlasted their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley last week to secure their spot back in the second tier of English football, and Darren Moore's squad is taking shape ahead of pre-season beginning in a months time.

A player who perhaps didn't play as much as he would have liked this season is Jack Hunt, who returned to the club two years ago for a second permanent stint following three years at Bristol City.

The right-back featured just 16 times in the 2022-23 League One regular season but he came off the bench in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Peterborough and fired in the winning penalty to send the Owls to Wembley.

He then came off the bench in extra time against Barnsley in the final as Wednesday went on to clinch promotion - and that was the last act for Hunt in a Wednesday shirt.

What is Jack Hunt's Sheffield Wednesday situation?

Hunt's contract at Wednesday was set to expire this summer, and it has been revealed this week that he will not be offered a chance to extend his time at the club.

It was perhaps to be expected following his lack of game-time, with Liam Palmer much preferred at right wing-back for the most part this season, with just 13 starts in all competitions from his 26 appearances.

Hunt will now move on to pastures new this summer, but he has first had to say goodbye to the Wednesday fanbase.

What has Jack Hunt said to Sheffield Wednesday fans?

Reflecting on the news that his time at the club is up, Hunt has taken to his Instagram account to post a message to Owls supporters.

"Over 5 years, 2 spells and 180 games my time has come to an end at your special football club," Hunt wrote.

"All I want to say to you is thank you for welcoming me and my family from the day I walked through the door.

"Fans are the heartbeat of any football club and you’ll outlast any player.

"You’ve given me some amazing memories that will live with me the rest of my life. Keep been the best and I’ll see you all soon."