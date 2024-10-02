Bristol Rovers brought their four-game losing run to an end on Tuesday night, with an impressive 3-2 win over Charlton Athletic at the Memorial Stadium.

Goals from Scott Sinclair, Jamie Lindsay and James Wilson proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Alex Mitchell and Matt Godden provided a late scare for the Gas with two strikes of their own.

Nevertheless, the win pushed Matt Taylor's side away from the relegation zone, just three points behind their opponents from Tuesday, as they now look ahead to the weekend, when they travel to a struggling Burton Albion.

Three points were not the only thing that the Bristol Rovers fans were celebrating, as Jack Hunt returned to the starting XI, putting in an excellent performance at right-back.

The 33-year-old has only made one other appearance in League One in 2024/25, playing out the final 20 minutes of his team's 2-1 loss to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend. However, he will now be hoping to make an even bigger impact as the season progresses.

Hunt shares message after win over Charlton

After such a tough start to the campaign for Hunt personally, the performance he put in against Charlton was a statement, and has shown his manager why he should be starting going forward.

The right-back picked up an assist, and was consistently solid throughout, winning seven of his 12 duels, completing seven recoveries and was dribbled past just once in the 72 minutes that he played, as per FotMob.

Jack Hunt Stats vs Charlton Athletic (FotMob) Minutes Played 72 Goals (Assists) 0 (1) Pass Accuracy 73% Tackles Won 50% Duels Won 7 Clearances 3 Recoveries 7

He proved how valuable his experience can be for Bristol Rovers this season, and gave the team more solidity on the right flank.

Following a period away from the starting XI, Hunt shared a message on his Instagram account summing up his thoughts on the victory: "B🅰️ck from the 🧟‍♂️🪦 Enjoyable evening with the lads under the lights. Always nice to remind people 🥶"

Hunt should start on Saturday against Burton

The 33-year-old's post does seem to suggest that any fitness issues he once had are now in the past, and that he should be the first-choice in his position for the coming months, with Saturday's trip to Burton a vital one.

The Brewers have had a poor opening to the season, and the pressure on manager, Mark Robinson, to get his first win in charge is starting to mount following their 3-1 defeat to Reading on Tuesday.

Burton are currently 22nd in League One, and have picked up just four points, losing their other four games. However, they do look at points to be an extremely competitive outfit, but they are not getting the results needed to prove that.

Bristol Rovers will have gained some confidence from their win over Charlton, and with Hunt quickly getting back up to speed, they can inflict even more damage on their opponents this weekend.

The Pirelli Stadium has never been an easy place to play football at, but inspired by their first victory since August, the Gas may prove to be too strong for Robinson's side.