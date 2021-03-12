Jack Hunt and Dan Bentley react as Bristol City team-mate delivers injury update

Bristol City have struggled with injuries probably more than any other club this season in the Championship, and they’re still missing a flurry of first team players.

The Robins’ injury list stretched to 19 recently – a mix of senior players and under-23’s who have been in-and-around the first team squad this season – and the goal may now just be to get to the end of the current campaign without getting any more casualties.

City weren’t helped earlier in the season when two players who were key to their brilliant start in September and October were struck down by injury.

Andreas Weimann damaged the ligaments in his knee back in October, and has recently returned to the practice pitch to amp up his recovery, but it’s unlikely that he will be risked before the end of the season.

The other half of the aforementioned attacking midfield duo – Jamie Paterson – has also had to deal with multiple injury blows this season.

Paterson missed the whole of December and January due to a hip injury, and a new problem has surfaced in his groin, with no timescale set on his return, per the Bristol Post.

The 29-year-old is clearly frustrated at the latest set-back, and he’s took to Instagram to say he’s ‘trying his best’ to get back fit and on the pitch.

View this post on A post shared by Pato (@jpato10)

His post has been supported by several team-mates, including fellow senior pros Dan Bentley and Jack Hunt, who have professed that he will be back sooner than he thinks.

The Verdict

City are definitely missing Paterson’s drive and creativity from midfield, as evidenced by their back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and QPR.

The Robins also lost seven games when he was absent for two months with his hip injury, so it looks like Paterson is one of the key influences that makes the team tick.

The fact that Paterson has said he’s ‘trying’ to get fit may indicate that it’s not a long-term issue he’s suffering from, but with City probably not having much to play for for the rest of the season, they probably shouldn’t rush Paterson back into the fold if he’s not 100%