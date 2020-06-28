Jack Harrison reveals what Leeds must do next after vital victory

Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison has stressed that the Whites must keep their heads screwed on and make sure they don’t get over confident.

This comes after Marcelo Bielsa’s side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against fourth placed Fulham, a result that means Leeds now have an eight point cushion on third place, with just seven games of the season left to play.

It was a crucial victory for the Argentinian and his side, and it came thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison.

The latter has now insisted that the Whites cannot get carried away and they must understand how important and competitive the Championship can be despite the eight point gap over third place.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Harrison said: “We just have to keep our heads screwed on and make sure we don’t get carried away.

“We can’t let the confidence get too excessive and we must keep taking it game by game. We know how important it is and how competitive this league can be.”

The Verdict

What a victory for Leeds United, and it’s one that could well give them one foot into the Premier League ahead of the final seven games.

We’ve all seen how Leeds have messed up numerous opportunities over the past years, but it would take a monumental collapse of form for the club to slip out of the top two come the end of the campaign.

The club is on the verge of making it back to the Premier League and it would be a special occasion for everyone involved, but Harrison has made some good points about staying calm and it shows the maturity in the player despite being just 23-years-old.