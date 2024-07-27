Highlights Jack Harrison played through injury to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, showing his dedication to the team.

After surgery, Harrison spent a season on loan at Everton and has now returned for another stint at Goodison Park.

Despite some fans' mixed feelings, Harrison deserves respect for his contributions to Leeds United and his desire to compete in the Premier League.

Jack Harrison has opened up on the limits he went to in order to help Leeds United stay in the Premier League.

The winger spent three seasons in the top flight at Elland Road, having played a crucial part in their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

He contributed 21 goals and 16 assists from 107 appearances in the Premier League over the course of three years, before the Whites suffered the drop in 2023.

Harrison was loaned out to Everton last season, and has since returned to Goodison Park on another temporary agreement.

The forward is still contracted to Leeds, who will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the first division after narrowly missing out on a return in the previous campaign.

Jack Harrison - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 37 (32) 4 (2) 2019-20 46 (45) 6 (8) 2020-21 36 (34) 8 (8) 2021-22 35 (32) 8 (1) 2022-23 36 (34) 5 (7)

Harrison opens up on limits pushed at Leeds United

Harrison has revealed that he was playing through groin injuries right up until the end of his time at Elland Road.

He admitted that he required major surgery following the end of the 2022/23 season, having pushed his body to its limit to help the club try to avoid relegation.

“I gave everything for the club,” said Harrison, via The Athletic.

“Even the last month or so, I was playing through an injury and delaying the operation just to try and do what I could to keep them up.

“I’m not sure anyone knows that but I tore my cartilage, my tendon in my groin.

Related Hull City launch transfer swoop for Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds target The Tigers have seemingly made a move to recruit Liam Millar, who is also on the radar of plenty of other clubs.

“I had to get nails in over the summer to fix it but I wanted to push myself to the limit to help Leeds.

“It was probably the worst thing I’ve been through as a player.

“I was taking loads of painkillers and anti-inflammatories to try and reduce the pain.

“After the game, I’d feel even worse.

“If it had been at the start of the season, I’d have taken more time to do something about it.

“When summer came, it was really frustrating because we were relegated and I had this huge injury that needed an operation.

“Whatever the fans say, I have no regrets.”

Jack Harrison’s Everton stint

Harrison made 29 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season, registering three goals and three assists.

He was a key part of Sean Dyche’s side, and has already moved quickly to secure a return to the Toffees for the upcoming term.

Everton finished 15th in the table despite receiving a six-point deduction penalty, so will be aiming to fight further up the table over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be fighting for a top two spot in the Championship without Harrison.

Harrison deserves respect for what he’s done for Leeds

Some supporters may not appreciate that Harrison has jumped ship to remain in the Premier League, but he should have earned all of their respect for the commitment he had to the team.

He was a crucial part of their rise under Bielsa, and proved himself as a top flight calibre player during his time at Elland Road.

If promotion had been secured last season, then there’s every chance he could have stayed as part of Daniel Farke’s side.

But he has earned the right to seek a place in the Premier League, and deserves that understanding from any parts of the fanbase that feel he should have stayed with the team in the Championship.