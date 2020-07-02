Jack Harrison plays down Pablo Hernandez claim getting levelled at Leeds United

Jack Harrison has insisted that Leeds United are not reliant on Pablo Hernandez, but also admits that he and his other teammates have to take more responsibility in the final third.

Leeds have restarted the Championship season with just four points from three games, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side not at their dominant best as they look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion.

Hernandez hasn’t been fit enough to start any of Leeds’ three fixtures so far, but he’s stepped off the bench in the win over Fulham and done the same against Luton Town in Tuesday 1-1 draw. He’s impressed too, setting Leeds’ tempo and making them look a much more assured outfit.

Yet, Harrison has been quick to shun the suggestion that Leeds rely on Hernandez, despite the 35-year-old’s undoubted class.

As quoted by Leeds Live, the winger said: “I don’t think it’s a reliance. We’re all aware how good he is and what he can provide coming into the game, I don’t think the team necessarily relies on him.

“We’re aware we have multiple threats going forward and we created a lot of chances tonight.

“He came in and helped out definitely. He’s a great addition to the team as well, but I don’t think we rely on him, but he’s a great addition.

“We, as other players as well, I know myself need to take a bigger role and have more of an impact in the game and provide better chances.

“That’s something I’m looking to do and studying Pablo, he’s a great player to study that as well, so I have to learn from him and we’re all learning from each other.

“He’s a great player. He’s got a lot of talent. The way he sees the game and I’m just trying to incorporate that into my game as well.”

There’s little time for Leeds to dwell on two dropped points against Luton, however, with Bielsa’s side back in action this weekend against Blackburn Rovers.

They travel to Ewood Park looking to avenge last season’s 2-1 defeat there, with Bielsa knowing the importance of piling the pressure back on West Brom at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds take on Rovers at 3pm on Saturday, 24 hours before Slaven Bilic’s side host Hull City.

The Verdict

You can understand where Harrison is coming from, as with him, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, Leeds do have some really creative players in the side.

However, they aren’t in the same league as Hernandez, who is, comfortably, one of the Championship’s most creative players.

He’s improved Leeds twice in as many games and surely Bielsa is going to have to think about including him from the start in Blackburn this weekend.

Leeds need some wins on the board and Hernandez looks like the man who will deliver them.

Thoughts? Let us know!