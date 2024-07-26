Highlights Jack Harrison fully understands Leeds United fans' frustrations despite successful loan to Everton.

The winger acknowledges criticism but appreciates opportunities given by Leeds throughout career.

Everton finds success in loan deal with Harrison, but Leeds may soon need to cash in on the talented winger.

Jack Harrison understands the frustrations shown by Leeds United supporters after the winger joined Everton on loan for a second successive campaign.

The winger was a regular for Leeds across a number of seasons after joining initially on loan from Manchester City under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, before making a permanent switch to Elland Road and continuing to be a mainstay within the side as the Whites regained their Premier League status for a three-year period.

However, amid a fellow mass exodus of loan departures following the club's relegation to the Championship, Harrison soon followed suit and made a temporary move to Goodison Park last season, which proved to be a more-than savvy deal as far as all connected with Everton were concerned.

And in the off-season, the 27-year-old has completed yet another loan move to Merseyside for the upcoming top flight campaign, whilst his parent club continue to go through the gears ahead of their Championship season opener against Portsmouth on August 10th, three months after losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

Jack Harrison makes honest admission on Leeds United supporters' stance

Harrison was able to give United's supporters some memorable moments following their promotion to the Premier League back in 2020 after 87 appearances in the second tier for the club.

This included their first goal in the top flight since 2004 in a remarkable 4-3 defeat to then reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield - despite the game being played behind closed doors - as well as a stoppage-time strike in a 2-1 victory over Brentford on the final day of the following season as the Whites secured safety under Jesse Marsch.

However, despite starting 34 times and featuring in 36 games overall the following season, Leeds' dismal 22/23 campaign was summed up by a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at Elland Road, which was the last time Harrison scored and played for the club, as he and many other high-profile names departed permanently on loan last summer.

Frustration among supporters was rife last summer amid a backdrop of turmoil in LS11, with the likes of the former England youth international bearing the brunt of such feelings, which the wide man has revealed he completely understands.

“It was a special place for me but I also understand the fans’ side, how they see me as a traitor and whatever,” Harrison told The Athletic.

“I understand they have a great fanbase and are very passionate.

Jack Harrison's 2023/24 campaign at Everton (All competitions) Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3

“When I chose to go on loan, a lot of comments were made that made me feel a certain way towards Leeds. But if I take a step back, I’ve been very grateful for what they provided me," he added.

Jack Harrison's previous campaign at Goodison Park

Harrison's first loan spell at Everton was particularly successful, meaning that it's no real surprise that the club looked to pursue his signature yet again following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Despite initially signing whilst nursing an issue, the ex-NYCFC man showcased his ability straight away to the Goodison crowd was a spectacular goal on his full debut with a 25-yard lob against AFC Bournemouth, as well as registering an assist in the same encounter.

Assists for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitaliy Mykolenko in away successes at West Ham and Crystal Palace followed, before also scoring in Premier League defeats to Man City and Tottenham as well as netting against Luton Town in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Such form in just 29 starts across all competitions for Dyche's men has definitely given Harrison a platform to build on going into the new season, especially with a full pre-season under his belt after not having such luxuries and stability this time last year.

Leeds United need to eventually cash in on Jack Harrison

If Harrison is to have another successful season for the Blues, then it's imperative that Leeds look to cash in on his services as soon as possible.

The winger will still have three years left on his contract at Elland Road in 2025, having signed a fresh five-year contract back in April 2023.

A release clause of £20m was inserted into the aforementioned deal, which Everton decided not to pursue despite hiring his services on yet another temporary basis, although according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, they could look to re-negotiate the terms of this second deal and potentially free up a loan space within their 25-man squad amid links to Armando Broja and Leeds academy graduate, Kalvin Phillips.

Such comments from Harrison also hint that his long-term future does lie away from Leeds, so a swift resolution in the coming months, whether that be an eventual permanent deal with Everton or not, is the best move for all parties.