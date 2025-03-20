Jack Harrison has stated his intent to try and remain at Everton past this season, with the winger set to return to Leeds United in the summer.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons at Goodison Park after being loaned out by the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League in 2022-23.

While he performed satisfactorily last season, he has struggled this year, managing to score just one goal in 31 appearances across all competitions.

To make matters worse for him, it appears he is an unwanted man, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting that Everton don't want to further his deal and Daniel Farke has little interest in including him in his plans for next season.

Nevertheless, Harrison will know he is fighting for his future and if he can impress in the final games of the season, he may leave the Toffees and Leeds with an ultimatum.

Jack Harrison wants to commit to Everton project

As previously mentioned, Harrison has admitted to in-house media via the Liverpool Echo that he would like to be part of the project at Everton.

"I have a lot of ambitions, even now," said the winger.

"Some people might say, you're maybe getting on a bit in your career, or something, but I still have a goal, I've always had, that is to get into the England squad and be part of a top team in the Premier League, and hopefully I can do that with Everton.

"I think with new ownership, new manager, and going to an amazing new stadium next season, this is somewhere I want to be. It would be exciting to be part of a bigger picture and help a club get from where we have been for the past couple of years to fighting for European football again, and then even more in the way of silverware.

"With the size of Everton and this fan base, with how passionate they are, there's no reason why the club can't achieve that, and who wouldn't want to be part of it?"

Leeds would likely authorise Harrison deal

Jack Harrison was a valuable servant during his time at Leeds, where he truly shone in the Premier League, recording over nine goal contributions in each of his three seasons in the top flight.

Jack Harrison's Premier League Output 2020/21-2024/25 (As of 20/03/25) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 Leeds 36 8 8 2021-22 Leeds 35 8 1 2022-23 Leeds 36 5 7 2023-24 Everton 29 3 3 2024-25 Everton 25 1 0

However, both parties are on different paths now and if Everton were to arrive with an offer, the Whites would surely accept it.

Based on this interview, it is difficult to see the 28-year-old envisioning a future for himself at Elland Road, as his focus appears firmly set on the Merseysiders.

Whether that feeling is mutual remains to be seen, but Harrison can force a decision with a strong end to the campaign.