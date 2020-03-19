Jack Harrison delivers brief insight into his preparation for Leeds United return to action

Jack Harrison has been making himself very busy in the past few days, despite being advised by Leeds United that he must train from home as the national situation develops.

The Whites were just nine games away from sealing their promotion to the Premier League as they sit seven points clear of third place. A 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town lifted Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the top of the table after dropped points from West Brom.

In the weekend just gone, Leeds were scheduled to make the trip to South Wales to face Cardiff City, but the EFL have since postponed all matches until at least the weekend of the 4th April, pushing three of Leeds’ games back.

As the growing concern spreads across Britain, the Leeds players have still been keen to keep up their good training groundwork away from Thorpe Arch, encouraged by the club to continue their training regime in the comfort of their own home to remain safe.

One player who looks like going above and beyond once again with his training methods is on-loan winger Jack Harrison, whose hard work in pre-season is bearing fruit with some stunning performances this campaign.

He took to Instagram to show off his workout routine from his home, as the players continue to prepare for the eventual return of football:

The verdict

Harrison’s hard work and dedication have been a massive reason for why he looks like improving every single week for Leeds.

Leeds are clearly not risking losing any momentum after their five straight wins and rightly so, with their best chance at promotion coming this season.

The Manchester City winger has a vital part of Leeds’ side this season and there’s no doubt that they’ll be eager to sign him up permanently.

He’s setting a great example for the rest of the team of how he has been able to bounce back from a somewhat difficult first season and establish himself as a crucial member of the first team.