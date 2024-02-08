Highlights Jack Harrison could leave Leeds United for up to £20 million if they fail to gain promotion.

That clause will no longer be active if the Whites go up this term.

If Leeds does get promoted, Harrison could potentially return to the club, but his future remains uncertain.

Jack Harrison could leave Leeds United for up to £20 million, according to Teamtalk.

The winger is currently on loan with Premier League club Everton, where he has made 17 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side in the top flight.

He has contributed three goals and three assists, with the Toffees looking to battle against relegation to the Championship.

A 10-point deduction penalty has made things trickier for Everton, with the side sitting inside the relegation zone.

But the loan agreement to sign Harrison from Leeds made last summer could still be turned into a permanent one by the end of the campaign.

Jack Harrison transfer latest

The 27-year-old departed Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation from the top flight last season.

A temporary exit was agreed with Everton, seeing him making a swift return to the Premier League.

But Leeds’ league status at the end of this term could yet determine his future, as failure to gain promotion will reportedly keep a £20 million release clause active in his contract.

However, if Daniel Farke’s team succeeds in its bid to go straight back up, then this clause will no longer exist.

Related "I think they were expecting some offers" - Journalist makes Leeds United transfer claim on Willy Gnonto The Italian winger was expected to be the subject of bids during the winter window, but major interest in his signature failed to materialise.

No option to buy clause was agreed in the terms of his loan move, meaning Everton will not have a chance to make the deal permanent by other means.

Harrison could yet make his return to the Yorkshire club if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The forward, who has also been used centrally this season as an attacking midfielder, joined Leeds in the summer of 2018 from Middlesbrough.

Harrison cemented himself as a key part of the team immediately and featured frequently in their three seasons in the Premier League as well.

Harrison contributed 21 goals and 16 assists in the top flight before the Whites finished 19th in the table last year to go back down to the Championship.

Leeds United league position

Farke’s side currently sit third in the second division table, one point behind second place Southampton.

But Leeds have played a game more than their promotion rivals, with fourth place Ipswich Town also only one point behind.

The Yorkshire side progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup this midweek with a 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle, earning a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 28 February.

Next up for Leeds in the league is a home game against Rotherham United on 10 February.

Harrison could yet have role to play in Farke’s plans

It seemed like Harrison’s time at Leeds came to an end in the summer with his move to Everton.

However, this opens the door for a return to Elland Road and a place in Farke’s side.

If Leeds can gain promotion to the Premier League then there is every chance they may look to use the forward as part of their plans.

But if they fail, then Everton paying £20 million may still be a stretch given their current financial predicament, so Harrison’s future is very much up in the air regardless at the moment.