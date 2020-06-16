Jack Harrison camp make hugely encouraging prediction about Leeds United loanee

Oscar Villada has stated that the improving Jack Harrison is still only performing at ’50 or 60 per cent’ of what he’s capable of at Leeds United, with the man close to the winger confirming he won’t stop working until he’s a top Premier League player.

Leeds has been Harrison’s home over the course of the last two seasons, with Marcelo Bielsa overseeing the development of the Manchester City man in the Championship.

There’s been a shift in Harrison’s impact in the 2019/20 season for Leeds and he’s scored five goals and registered seven assists already this term, with consistency now a big factor in his game. He’s a regular under Bielsa and has started all 37 Championship fixtures since August’s kick-off.

For Villada, he’s worked as Harrison’s technical coach during his time in New York – a place the 23-year-old likes to spend time during the off-season – and has predicted big things for the winger.

“I look at the Premier League and he’s a Premier League-calibre player,” Villada told Leeds Live.

“I know him. That kid is only playing 50 or 60 per cent of what he can give. I wish I could work with him more.”

Harrison’s improvement this season is in no small part to his work in the off-season, with the winger staying fit and hitting the ground running in the 2019/20 campaign.

That type of attitude is elite and Villada believes that Harrison will not stop working until he’s reached the top of the English game.

He continued: “Everybody’s talking about him, he’s doing great, he’s started all the games, but he’s playing 50 per cent of his potential.

“He’s a striker, he’s not happy. That kid is not going to be happy until he becomes a 10, 20-goal-per-season (player) in the Premier League.”

There’s an option for Leeds to turn Harrison’s loan at Elland Road into a permanent transfer this summer.

The Verdict

This is a great insight on Harrison and his determination to reach the top in the coming years.

Harrison’s spell with New York as a player was fruitful and he clearly likes to get back to America, where he finds it easy to work and maintain his fitness levels.

It has worked wonders this season and you can bank on Harrison working just as hard in the next off-season, when he is potentially working to become a permanent Leeds United player.

Leeds’ staff, players and fans have all been delighted to see Harrison progress and there is hope there that he sticks around to become this top Premier League player at Elland Road.

