Jack Harrison aligns Leeds United focus as 2020 kicks off

Jack Harrison has laid down the ambition of Leeds United, insisting that he and his teammates are hopeful of finishing the season top of the Championship, despite stating the side can’t get too far ahead of themselves.

Leeds started 2020 with a positive 1-1 draw against title-rivals West Bromwich Albion, with Semi Ajayi’s second-half own-goal cancelling out his effort that broke the deadlock in the second minute.

It was Leeds doing the entire pressing for a winner, too, and Leeds who retained their place at the top of the Championship table last night, albeit on goal difference.

Five points from nine over Christmas have left Leeds top of the pile, with Harrison aligning the side’s focus for the remainder of the season in wake of that draw with the Baggies.

“We can’t get too ahead of ourselves,” Harrison told the club’s official site.

“We all know it is a tough league and every match is going to be tough from now on.

“We have to keep level headed, keep doing what we have been doing so far and be consistent with our performances.

“Hopefully then we can finish the season at the top.”

On the back of that positive draw with the Baggies, attentions now turn to the FA Cup, with a glamour tie at Arsenal awaiting Marcelo Bielsa and his side on Monday evening.

From there, full focus will be back on the Championship, with Leeds facing a play-off contender in Sheffield Wednesday on January 11th.

The Verdict

Leeds, as they should be, have ambition of finishing this season top of the table. Given their current position, it is the obvious aim, but the squad can’t get ahead of themselves.

As Harrison states, they can’t let that happen, with last year’s collapse surely fresh in the memory.

Bielsa will keep the focus of his players no further than the next fixture, with Harrison’s comments also keeping the fans confident that too much emphasis is on not messing up this time around.

