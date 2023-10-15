Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's outstanding form in the Championship could lead to a return to the Premier League for Leicester City.

Just like Jack Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall is excelling in the Championship before potentially shining in the top-flight.

There has been interest from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City, suggesting Dewsbury-Hall has the potential to play at a higher level, possibly even in the Champions League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's outstanding form in the Championship seems likely to propel Leicester City back up to the Premier League - which could see him follow in the footsteps of a current England international.

Dewsbury-Hall's opening day brace against Coventry City had pundits marvelling over his talents, and whilst he went on a somewhat barren run in front of goal, he's picked that form back up again recently to put him on five league goals in just 10 games for Enzo Maresca's side.

It's the sort of form that allows teams to notice you in the Premier League, where many in the second-tier have plied their trade and won the top-flight after spending their developmental years in the Football League.

And with Jack Grealish having been linked to huge clubs even when playing in the Championship like Dewsbury-Hall is, the two boast more similarities than you'd perhaps realise.

Why are Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall similar in their career paths?

Evidently, Grealish has had the more successful career, having garnered England caps and a treble last season with Manchester City - but it hasn't always been plain sailing for the winger star.

Grealish went and set an unwanted Premier League record of becoming the first player to lose 20 successive games in the division, having been a part of the disastrous 2015-16 team that finished on just 17 points and took just one win and one draw from a possible 15 games as they slid down the table with Remi Garde.

It took three seasons in the Championship for Villa to finally clamber their way back up to the top-flight, and investment alongside the managerial prowess of Unai Emery even saw their first European run in 12 years by qualifying for the Conference League on the final day. But it was only when Grealish went down to the Championship that he started to properly excel as a Villa player - much like Dewsbury-Hall is now.

The winger scored six goals in his final Championship season, before notching eight and six in his two Premier League seasons at Villa Park before making the move across to the Etihad Stadium. Dewsbury-Hall is already on five goals in just 10 second-tier games, and with a return to the Premier League looking ever more likely for the Foxes, it could well be Dewsbury-Hall's time to shine in the Premier League if they do so.

Would Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ever garner a move to a Champions League club?

It's hard to say, though there has been interest in Dewsbury-Hall's services before. Liverpool are a club who have been linked with his services as recently as this summer, whilst Manchester City were also reportedly interested.

At just 25 years of age and with a one-in-two goal ratio in the Championship, Dewsbury-Hall is evidently an outstanding player and one that is likely too good for the second-tier. It's likely that he will have to prove himself in a full season in the Premier League first, but that would no doubt come naturally to him having already made 60 appearances in the top-flight.

His box-to-box nature, quality on the ball and experience in multiple competitions would undoubtedly make him an outstanding candidate for many teams in the top-flight.