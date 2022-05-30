Jack Grealish sends message to Steve Cook as Nottingham Forest’s promotion celebrations continue

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has congratulated Steve Cook and Nottingham Forest on their promotion to the Premier League.

🤣🤣 @SteveCook28 Congrats!! Enjoy you legend, see you next year!! 🏆👊🏻🙌🏻⚽️ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 30, 2022

The Reds ended their lengthy stay outside the top-flight by beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

And, speaking after the game, centre-back Cook vowed to enjoy himself, as he spoke about celebrating like Grealish, with the attacking midfielder having gone viral for his actions following City’s title win.

When asked today how the party had gone, Cook once again referenced the England international and it brought a response from Grealish, who sent a classy message to the experienced defender.

“Congrats!! Enjoy you legend, see you next year!!”

Forest will of course be up against Grealish’s City side, with the east Midlands outfit back competing with the best in the country for the first time in over 20 years.

It has been a particularly memorable period for Cook, as he also featured for Bournemouth earlier in the campaign, where they won promotion too.

The 31-year-old then signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the City Ground in January.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Grealish and it’s great to see the players enjoying the celebrations which are fully deserved after what has been a remarkable season.

For Cook, he should be really pleased with his contribution, as his arrival in January helped the team go on a consistent run that put them in the frame for promotion.

You would expect the party to go on for a while longer yet, before attention turns to pre-season and then embarking on what should be a memorable year in the Premier League.

