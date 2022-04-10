Jack Grealish sends message to Nottingham Forest player after role in win over Birmingham City

Jack Grealish praised former Aston Villa teammate Keinan Davis after he scored in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

The striker has been superb for the Reds since arriving in January and he got his fifth of the loan spell after scoring the opener against Lee Bowyer’s side.

And, it was a strike the 24-year-old unsurprisingly enjoyed given it came against the rivals of his parent club, whilst he celebrated in front of the packed out away end.

Taking to Instagram, Davis shared an image following the goal, which brought a response from Grealish who enjoyed the attacker getting one over Blues.

“Love to see it maaa boy scoring against them.”

The result continues Forest’s remarkable run of form, with Steve Cooper’s side now third in the table and just six points behind Bournemouth, who they played later in the campaign, as they chase automatic promotion.

Forest are back in action on Good Friday when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, with Davis sure to start.

The verdict

We all know the history Grealish has with Birmingham, so like all Villa fans he would’ve been happy to see Davis score and Blues lose.

The striker took his goal well and his form since arriving in January has been excellent, and he will be key to their promotion hopes this season.

Now, it’s about maintaining that form moving forward, with Grealish and all connected to Villa sure to be wishing the striker well as he looks to play his part in taking Forest back to the Premier League.

