Jack Grealish has light-hearted Birmingham City dig as he discusses Jude Bellingham

Jack Grealish joked that the only thing Jude Bellingham has against him is that he is a Birmingham City fan.

The Borussia Dortmund star has enjoyed a brilliant World Cup for the Three Lions, including a fantastic display against Senegal last time out to help set up a quarter-final against France on Saturday.

With his stock rising, former Aston Villa man Grealish was asked about his England teammate and he told ITV Football, as quoted by the Independent, that Bellingham is a complete midfielder but he couldn’t resist a dig about his connection with Blues.

“He is a top, top lad, honestly he is such a good guy. So mature in the way he plays, he can defend, he can tackle, he can run with the ball, he can score goals – he can do everything, honestly.

“He’s brilliant. He’s got everything – the only thing that he hasn’t got is he isn’t a Villa fan, he is a bluenose, you can’t have everything can you!”

Birmingham received around £30m when they sold Bellingham to Dortmund and they’re thought to have a sell-on clause which could net them a significant windfall when he leaves the German outfit.

The verdict

Grealish just had to get the mention in about Birmingham as he wouldn’t have wanted to give Bellingham too much praise!

You can be sure that the two have plenty of banter about the Birmingham, Villa rivalry at the camp and the great thing for both clubs is that they’ve produced players who are playing for their country.

For Bellingham in particular, it’s been a tournament to remember and he will hope to continue his superb form to help the country to glory.

