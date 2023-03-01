Jack Grealish delivers three-word verdict on Bristol City man following Manchester City’s FA Cup win

Jack Grealish has heaped praise on Alex Scott after coming up against the Bristol City midfielder in Manchester City’s FA Cup in at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

The Premier League champions progressed to the quarter-final after a 3-0 success, although the margin of victory doesn’t really tell the whole story of the game as Nigel Pearson’s men were very good for large parts and had chances of their own.

Once again, Scott was key to that and he attracted plenty of praise for his display, including from Pep Guardiola.

Speaking after the game, the 19-year-old reflected on the clash and revealed he was delighted to come up against Grealish in particular as the England international is someone he looks up to.

And, that brought a response from Grealish on Twitter, as he issues a three-word verdict of Scott that simply described him as a ‘top, top talent’.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the Robins man, with West Ham the latest top-flight club to be credited with an interest in the midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This is sure to be appreciated by Scott as he mentions how Grealish is one of his idols and it shows that he left an impression when he came up against City last night.

It really was an impressive display from Bristol City as a team, as they weren’t scared of City and had a go, with Scott particularly impressive.

For all the Robins supporters, they have known for a long time how good Scott is but last night saw his talents shown to a bigger audience.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.