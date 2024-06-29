Highlights AFC Wimbledon faces issues with James Tilley's performance, Huseyin Biler's injuries and attitude, and the potential sale of fan favourite Jack Currie before the transfer deadline.

Wimbledon must find affordable talent, trust academy players, get quality loans, and retain experienced players for a competitive League Two season.

AFC Wimbledon have started the summer window positively, moving on players that were not getting a look in under Johnnie Jackson, and bringing in four fresh faces.

However, the summer transfer window is still young and there will be many more signings and departures made in that time.

In this piece, FLW previews departures that perhaps need to happen at the club, as well as what could be done to resolve general squad issues before August 30th.

James Tilley decision to be made

As stated in the headline, this piece is previewing 'issues', and while Tilley certainly does not fit into that category, he is still a puzzle that really needs to be solved over the course of pre-season and the remainder of the transfer window.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster only joined Wimbledon last summer, but this summer could already spell the end of his time at the Dons.

This would have seemed far-fetched six months ago, but the fact is that while his impressive form in the early part of the 23/24 season should keep him around at the club, his abysmal drop-off in form and subsequent removal from the side leaves the Dons with a problem player.

The wide-man scored seven goals and secured four assists in League Two over 22/23, but the last of these goal involvements came in October 2023, and since then, Tilley has not looked nearly as impactful when playing in the team.

James Tilley's League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 39 Average Minutes Per Game 74 Goals 7 Shots Per Game 2.8 Shots on Target Per Game 0.9 Touches Per Game 38.0 Assists 4 Key Passes Per Game 1.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.8 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

With his stronger foot being his left, yet his favoured position being on the right-hand side, he naturally slows down attacks as he typically cuts inside, and with the Dons possessing lethal strikers in the box, a delayed cross is the last thing needed at times.

If Jackson moves away from his favoured 4-4-2 formation through pre-season and opts for a formation that means Tilley will not be guaranteed a starting spot, then it might be time for the Dons to move him on already, despite knowing the clear quality he has.

He will go for a fee, and whether that represents a profit for the club following his signing for an undisclosed fee is yet to be seen, but it will now also be a case of whether he will get his time to shine again or not in a Wimbledon shirt.

Sourcing Huseyin Biler replacement

Biler, unlike Tilley, is definitely an issue that needs sorting for the Dons.

The young right-back broke through into the Dons starting XI in the 2022/23 season, and won fans over quickly with dogged, determined performances despite his diminutive size and stature.

He was an exciting option down the right-hand side for the Dons, as he was comfortable on both feet, and had lightning quick pace, meaning he was excellent in attack and defence.

However, multiple, small injuries meant he lost some of his pace over the remainder of 2022/23 and into 2023/24, meaning he was often overlooked, with Jackson placing his faith in Isaac Ogundere instead.

These injuries were then combined with a silly red card in the away fixture to MK Dons, which meant that following that defeat, Biler rarely featured.

Wimbledon announced at the end of 23/24 that Biler had been offered a new deal at the club, and while some were in favour of that, there were likely a fair few among the fanbase hoping that he would depart instead, with the young defender proving to be a growing liability in terms of his fitness and attitude, something which cannot be afforded in a promotion chasing team.

However, despite having this offer on the table, Biler seems likely to be heading to Turkey, with Turkish media outlet Anadolu reporting that Biler is set to make the move to the country, and head to Genclerbirligi.

The problem the Dons now face is who to replace him with, with the only likely options being a young loanee being brought in from a Premier League or Championship side, or promoting one of their own through the academy into the first team throughout pre-season.

Temptation to cash-in on Jack Currie

The biggest player issue the Dons perhaps have, however, lies with fan favourite, Jack Currie.

The left-back broke through two seasons ago, during the pre-season for 22/23, and looked to be on his way to superstardom for the Dons, when on his full professional debut for the club, he scored a fantastic header and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Gillingham.

He kept that amazing form going throughout the remainder of that season, and into 23/24, where his swashbuckling performances outlined him as one of League Two's hottest talents and arguably the best left-back in the league.

Jack Currie's League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 39 Average Minutes Per Game 87 Clean Sheets 12 Interceptions Per Game 1.7 Tackles Made Per Game 2.2 Touches Per Game 59.5 Assists 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Total Duels Won Per Game 6.2 Stats Correct As Of May 4th, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The dilemma the Dons face is the fact that Currie only has one year left on his contract following the triggering of an extension at the end of 23/24, and with the academy product having previously been linked with the likes of Coventry City and Bristol City, the Dons know they can get a fee for him, but the question will be, how much do they hold out for?

They could let Currie leave for a lot cheaper than his valuation if they want to make sure they get a fee for the 22-year-old, but given how fantastically he has performed over his two years so far at the club, it is likely his valuation will be nearing seven figures, a fee which some clubs may be unwilling to pay, which could ultimately mean he leaves Wimbledon for nothing.

This has happened with talented players recently, with the Dons setting out price tags that no club has been willing to meet and has resulted in those better players leaving the club for nothing.

The ultimate issue lies in the fact that Wimbledon, fans and staff alike, will need to be prepared to say goodbye to Currie this summer. It is likely that, even though he is likely to be a huge part of what Johnnie Jackson has prepared for next season, he will be off this summer, with the opportunity of getting cash for a player that has cost nothing but a wage being far too tempting.

AFC Wimbledon squad will need perfect balance

The biggest, singular issue the Dons face though, which will need sorting before August 30th, is to have as near perfect squad balance as they can this season.

23/24 is perhaps the best indicator that the sorting of squad balance is needed in the summer transfer window to ensure to the club can compete towards the top of the table.

In the first half of last season, with a squad full of a talented starting XI and promising options off the bench, the Dons stormed toward the top of the table, even sitting in third at one point during the very early stages. However, once January came and went, the squad was changed, substitute options became weaker, and the talent in the starting team disappeared.

Albeit, these losses were all enforced, with injuries, loan recalls and permanent transfers away being the causes, but the fact that the January transfer window did not help keep the squad in balance, means that sorting it in the summer is crucial.

Essentially, the Dons need to do four things to ensure the squad is perfectly balanced. They need to identify cheap talent from the leagues below and snap them up before other teams do so. They then need to place more trust in the academy talents and focus on bringing in loans that are only going to provide quality, not quantity. Finally, they need to secure experienced heads that are already at the club.

These four factors are already being ticked off, with youngster Ethan Sutcliffe renewing his contract recently, but the likes of Lee Brown need to additionally sign on for longer to ensure the youthfulness of Sutcliffe and others is balanced by experience.

Additionally, they are utilising the leagues below and poaching top talent, as highlighted by the recent signing of Callum Maycock, but will need to enter a few more times to fill in positions where depth is lacking, particularly at full-back, with former Maidenhead United left-back Sam Beckwith seeming to many fans as a good replacement for Jack Currie, should he leave.

However, faith must still be placed in the youngsters being nurtured by the club themselves, and not in the talent from clubs higher up in the pyramid. The Wimbledon academy serves as a true pathway to first team football, as has been seen through the likes of Biler and Currie, and if Dons fans want to see passion and hunger in their substitution options in 24/25, they do not need to look any further than what is available to them from the academy.

It will not be easy for Wimbledon regardless of this issue, or in fact any of the player issues, being sorted, as this season in League Two is likely to throw up many surprises.

However, given that all three departures are not too far-fetched, and the idea that the squad needs to be perfectly balanced in order to compete is fairly sensible, Wimbledon should be able to sort these problems and puzzles and take on the rest of League Two with plenty of confidence.