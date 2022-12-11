Jack Cork discusses controversial moment from Burnley’s win at QPR

Burnley’s Jack Cork has admitted he shouldn’t have been awarded the free-kick which resulted in the first goal of their 3-0 win at QPR on Sunday.

The midfielder appeared to go down under no contact but the official gave the Clarets the free-kick, which was expertly finished by Johann Berg Gudmunsson to put Vincent Kompany’s side ahead.

After that, they ran away with it, with Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella scoring to cap off what was a fantastic away performance.

However, the hosts were rightly unhappy with the first goal and Cork told Sky Sports, as quoted by Lancashire Live, that their anger was justified as he admitted it wasn’t a foul.

“I tried to commit the centre half and I didn’t dive, I just tried to jump out the way of the tackle and went over. I didn’t think it was (a foul). If he gets me then it is a foul but I was just trying to get out the way and the referee couldn’t see that.”

The win moved Burnley eight points clear of third place in the race for automatic promotion.

The verdict

This is honest from Cork in admitting it wasn’t a foul, although you can be sure that the QPR fans do think he did dive!

Ultimately though, it was the wrong decision but that shouldn’t take away from the fact that it was a superb effort from Gudmunsson and whilst the R’s are right to moan about the call there, and a few others in the game, the reality is that they were comfortably second best.

So, Cork and his Burnley teammates will be delighted with the way they played and it felt like a big win after results yesterday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.