Jack Colback singles out key Nottingham Forest individual for praise

Jack Colback says that Steve Cooper has given Nottingham Forest the “best tools” to do well in the Championship this season.

Cooper has enjoyed an excellent start to life in charge at the City Ground, yielding three wins and one draw from his first four games at the helm.

His side have now three games on the spin, beating Blackpool by two goals to one at the weekend thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban.

It was another afternoon where Forest could have scored five or six goals, which is testament to another impressive attacking display under Cooper.

A corner has certainly been turned under Cooper, and the Reds have made a huge transformation since Chris Hughton was in charge.

Jack Colback, who started for the second successive game at the weekend, praised Cooper for the way he’s given Forest the “best tools” to succeed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, he said: “The manager’s ideas are clear, we know what we want to do, and when you get a clear message like that, the responsibility is on the players to go out there and implement that – and if you don’t do it, you won’t play.

“There’s always a plan, depending on what the other team do, what their strengths are, we analyse it during the week.

“And it has to be that way. You can’t set up in a generic formation every week and not change things. He identifies things and he’s clear on the training field, everyone knows their job, everyone knows how we can win.

“Obviously you’re not going to win every game, that’s the nature of it, but he’s certainly given us the best tools to get the wins.”

The Verdict

The shackles have certainly been lifted and it makes you wonder where Forest might have been had they made an appointment before now.

Cooper is a progressive, attack-minded coach who is really getting the best out of his players.

His players are playing with freedom and they seem to be loving life at the moment.