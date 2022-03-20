Jack Colback makes Nottingham Forest claim ahead of Liverpool cup clash

Jack Colback has claimed that Nottingham Forest are going to take the game to Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The two sides reignite an old rivalry as they face each other in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Liverpool come to the City Ground for a first meeting between the two clubs in 23 years.

The winner will earn a trip to Wembley, which Forest have not played in since its reopening in 2007.

Colback has claimed that Forest will have no fear facing such a great team in equally great form.

“There’s kind of a no fear attitude and the lads are full of confidence and can’t really wait to get into it,” said Colback, via This is Anfield.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, one of the best teams in the world, they’ve got world-class players in pretty much every position.

“But these are the moments why you’re in football and you can create something really special. We’ll be having a go, we won’t be sitting back, we’ll be going after them and we’ll see what happens.

“No disrespect to Arsenal and Leicester but Liverpool at this stage are a different beast. Everyone’s going to have to be on it 100 per cent.

“We might need a bit of luck along the way but we’ll be confident and we’ll be ready. We’ll have everything we need to give us the best possible chance of winning.”

Forest have been one of this season’s top teams in the FA Cup.

Victories over Arsenal and Leicester City have been the highlights of a stellar campaign.

But Liverpool will be a completely new test, with the Premier League side now competing on four fronts for an unprecedented quadruple.

This will also be Forest’s first quarter final appearance since 1996.

Forest go into this evening’s game just three points outside the play-off places as they look to make a long-awaited return to the top flight.

It has been more than two decades since Forest were last a Premier League side.

Forest have three games in hand on Blackburn Rovers who occupy sixth place which will give Steve Cooper’s side confidence they can earn a top six place.

The Verdict

Tonight’s game will be a huge clash given the history between these two clubs from their intense rivalry in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Both teams used to compete against each other over every trophy in the game, including the European Cup.

But Liverpool are still one of the juggernauts of the game and even a rotated side will be a very tough test for Cooper’s side.

Forest should still have the belief to back themselves to earn a famous win given their incredible run to this stage of the competition.