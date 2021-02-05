Jack Colback issues honest assessment of Nottingham Forest’s season so far

Jack Colback has admitted that Nottingham Forest “have not been good enough” this season, as the Reds prepare to take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Colback rejoined Forest in the summer, arriving in the hope of taking the Reds one further in their quest for Premier League football.

The Reds somehow missed out on a top-six finish last season, with Swansea City leapfrogging them into sixth place in the final few minutes of the campaign.

This season has been completely different, with Forest fighting at the wrong end of the Championship table.

The Reds moved up to 19th after a 2-1 win over Coventry City in midweek, but they still sit only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Colback has spoken honestly about the season so far, admitting that he and his teammates “have not been good enough”.

He said: “We know this season we’ve not been good enough. We’re in an area of the table we shouldn’t be. After this amount of games, the table doesn’t lie, and we’ve got take responsibility as players and put in more good performances and pick up more points.

“There’s been a few times where we’ve made a little gap, and then two weeks later, you’re back amongst it. It’s just the way this league is, everyone can beat everyone, teams take points off each other.

“On the flip side, a couple of wins and all of a sudden you’re up to mid-table. Everyone’s disappointed with the way this season has gone, and we’re going to try and finish with a flourish and try and get as many points as we can.

Colback has been limited to only 14 league appearances this season, having been missing for nearly two months through injury.

The Verdict

Forest were obviously looking to get promoted this season, but what’s important now is that they stay up and rebuild under Chris Hughton.

History tells us that after guiding teams away from danger, Hughton has gone in and turned things around the following season.

This is after he has been able to get his players in and reshape his squad, so if he has full license to do that in the summer, then Forest should move up.