Jack Colback offers insight into Nottingham Forest’s key duo in play-off push

Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson make up one of more dangerous wide attacking duos in the Championship and have played a huge role in Nottingham Forest’s rise under Steve Cooper.

The Reds are now in touching distance of the play-offs, but need to get over the final hurdle to book their spot in the top six after coming so far since Chris Hughton’s dismissal early on in the season.

Jack Colback admitted that he would not cope very well in trying to defend against Spence and Johnson, having played at left wing back a few times this season.

The 32-year-old explained what his tactics would be when he spoke to The Athletic.

Colback said: “I would probably throw a hamstring injury. It is a difficult one. It is. They are both absolutely rapid. Djed is as strong as an ox.

“I would probably just try to kick them… it would be tough. It is great for us to have; it is a great outlet for us. They have a really good relationship and a bond between them.

“If Djed pulls wide, Brennan might come inside. Or vice versa. It creates a lot of problems. I am glad I do not have to deal with it, I really am.”

Colback’s experience this season has provided important balance when playing alongside the likes of James Garner, Ryan Yates and Spence, keeping the squad grounded despite their sustained excellent form and maintaining focus on the task at hand.

The Verdicy

Spence and Johnson have struck up an incredibly effective relationship down the right flank, and have taken the side to new heights under Cooper.

The former Swansea City manager also deserves credit for Colback’s contributions this season, given that his reputation has been largely built on the development of young players, Colback’s resurgence shows another side to Cooper.

The play-off chasing pack seems to be growing in strength by the week with Luton Town and Coventry City making their presence known of late.

Forest still have a lot of work to do to force their way in but with Spence and Johnson in the side they will always be in with a chance.