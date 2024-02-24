Highlights Jack Clarke hopes Sunderland won't stand in his way of a potential exit this summer.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old winger.

The Black Cats need to hold out for a significant transfer fee.

Jack Clarke is hoping Sunderland won't stand in his way if he wants to depart the Stadium of Light this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been a key player since first making the move to Wearside.

He may not have been hugely impressive in League One when he initially moved on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 season, but he set up a crucial goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi final.

They ended up winning the play-offs in the end, allowing the Black Cats to secure a permanent move for the player back in the summer of 2022/23 campaign.

He has taken his game to another level since signing permanently, managing to kickstart his career following a poor spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke at Sunderland [All competitions] (As of February 24th) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 35 15 4

Clarke could be set for a return to the Premier League sooner rather than later though, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and promotion hopefuls Southampton all thought to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Latest on Jack Clarke's Sunderland situation amid exit talks

The Black Cats are resigned to losing the player this summer, according to Football Insider, but the same outlet believes the club are holding out for around £20m for him.

Clarke is hoping those demands won't stop him from making the move to the English top flight or another elite European league, although the club may have a chance of keeping him if they are promoted at the end of this term.

At the moment, the Black Cats are set to miss out on the top six which is a blow for them, but they still have an opportunity to make up the deficit between now and the end of the campaign.

Regardless of whether they are promoted or not though, the Wearside club are set to be in a strong negotiating position in the summer, with the winger's contract not expiring until the summer of 2026.

Sunderland need to stay firm with their Jack Clarke stance

The Black Cats may be resigned to losing him, but they can't afford to soften their stance too much.

A player of Clarke's calibre is too good to go for anything under £20m.

Not only is he a real asset at this level, but he is also young enough to grow considerably between now and the time he reaches the peak of his playing powers.

How much the Wearside club make from his sale will have a major impact on how much they are able to spend in the transfer market.

That could be crucial to their future success, so the Black Cats need to be difficult to negotiate with, whilst also being slightly reasonable to give themselves a chance of selling him at all.

What the club won't want to do is see him stay at the Stadium of Light for too long without signing a new contract, because they would be at risk of losing him for free or for a reduced fee.