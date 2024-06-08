Highlights Sunderland must make an important new manager decision to strengthen the squad and improve on last season's performance at 16th place.

This summer is set to be a busy one at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland yet to appoint a new manager following Michael Beale's departure in February.

We're approaching four months since the Black Cats had a permanent manager in charge, and it's fair to say that there's a hint of uncertainty at the club, but Sunderland's hierarchy will be looking to make an appointment in the near future.

Not only do Sunderland face a big decision when it comes to choosing their new manager, but it's also set to be an important transfer window, with the club needing to strengthen in a number of areas if they're to improve on their disappointing 16th place finish.

Star player Jack Clarke could also be set for the Stadium of Light exit doors, with the winger being linked with several clubs in January, including the likes of West Ham and Lazio, and Sunderland face a tough battle to keep him at the club.

Newly promoted Southampton have been touted as an interested party this summer with the Black Cats thought to be braced for offers.

Sunderland fan pundit expects Jack Clarke to leave this summer

When quizzed about which players he'd like to see the club cash in on this summer, our Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, said there was no one in particular, but expected Clarke to depart in the coming months.

Speaking to Football League World, Jack said: "No player really stands out as one I'd want to cash in on because I do all think that they're solid players.

"You could say that we’d be happy to cash in on Jack Clarke. No one would be happy, but we’ve all sort of accepted his fate, and we’ll get good money for him, so if that means we can reinvest it, then I’d be fine with that.

"I’m not necessarily saying I want to get rid of Jack Clarke, if it was up to me, I’d love him to stay, but we’ve got to sell someone for a good bit of money to fund the rest of our squad for next season because there were clear holes in that last year.

“We need to boost the funds, I’d say, so Jack Clarke, a man we’ve all accepted is probably leaving, means I wouldn’t be too disappointed.”

Jack Clarke has earned a move away from Sunderland

There's no doubt that Clarke was Sunderland's best player last season, and with the club falling down the Championship table and finishing 16th, no supporter could blame the winger for leaving this summer.

The 23-year-old scored 15 times and registered four assists in 40 Championship appearances, making him the club's top scorer by a mile, scoring more than double Jobe Bellingham's seven in second place.

Jack Clarke's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 40 Minutes played 3,503 Goals 15 Assists 4 Shots 112 Shots on target 47 Chances created 91 Dribble success 59.7% Touches 2,524 Fouls won 95

With a number of top clubs, both in England and abroad, linked with the winger in January, most Sunderland supporters are resigned to losing him this summer, but it could be a blessing in disguise for the club.

As our Sunderland fan pundit Jack stated, the club have some big holes in their squad, particularly at striker, and selling Clarke would allow the club to receive a big fee which could be re-invested into the squad.

Losing the 23-year-old would obviously hurt Sunderland, but if the money was used wisely, it could actually allow the club to have a stronger overall squad next season.

Clarke is the club's prized asset, and they'd command a big fee, which could be used to sign a number of quality players. It may be a tough decision, but cashing in on the winger could actually benefit Sunderland in the long-term.