Jack Clarke has rejected a new contract from Sunderland amid interest from Southampton and Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, the Whites’ pursuit of their former player could yet be successful due to the uncertainty surrounding the winger’s future.

Clarke came through the ranks of the Yorkshire outfit’s academy system, breaking into the first team squad under Marcelo Bielsa before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The forward moved onto Sunderland in 2022, and has since become one of the top talents in the Championship.

But his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, which puts some pressure on his situation at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future

It was reported during the weekend by Mike McGrath that Leeds are aware of the situation surrounding Clarke, as they search for a successor to Crysencio Summerville.

Daniel Farke’s side lost Summerville due to a £25 million switch to West Ham, according to the BBC.

The winger was the EFL’s player of the year award winner last season, and will be a huge absence from the squad this year.

Leeds will be in the market to find a replacement, with Football Insider previously reporting interest in Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, with Teamtalk writing that Stoke City’s Million Manhoef is also on their radar.

The Northern Echo claimed earlier this summer that Southampton also retain an interest in Clarke, although no offers have yet been received.

James Copley reported in July that Sunderland will be seeking up to £25 million for the sale of Clarke, but that stance has yet to be truly tested this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old would welcome a return to Elland Road, especially with the team also still in the Championship.

Georginio Rutter’s impending departure to Brighton for £40 million, according to The Argus, will also embolden Leeds’ desire to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Jack Clarke’s promising start to the season

Jack Clarke - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 17 (9) 1 (2) 2022-23 45 (44) 9 (11) 2023-24 40 (39) 15 (4) 2024-25 2 1 (1)

Clarke has made a promising start to the campaign for Sunderland already, after just two games.

The winger started in both of the side’s two victories, and has already contributed one goal and one assist (all stats from Fbref).

The forward registered 15 goals and four assists last year as the Black Cats finished 16th in the table.

Sunderland will be aiming to fight closer to the promotion battle this term, having reached the play-offs as recently as 2023.

Clarke signing would be a huge get for Leeds

Bringing Clarke back to the club would be a great way to move on from Summerville’s sale to West Ham.

The winger knows the club well, and should be comfortable slotting back into his role at Elland Road.

He’s also proven himself at this level, and knows how to score and assist on a regular basis, which Leeds need if they’re going to fight for a top two spot.

However, the potential for a move to the Premier League with Southampton could prove tempting, and Clarke may wait to see if the Saints show concrete interest in him this summer before agreeing any possible move back to Leeds.