Jack Clarke hasn't been able to rekindle the kind of form that he produced with Sunderland since making the move to Ipswich Town.

In a deal that surprised many, not because it happened, but because of the factors included in it, the flashy winger finally got his chance to play at the Premier League level.

Discussions about an exit from the Stadium of Light for the 23-year-old had been circling for a year, and those rumours and stories were only intensified when he turned down a new contract offer in August.

It felt inevitable that he would move on to pastures new, and that was what he did this summer. Ipswich paid an upfront fee of £15 million for Clarke; a sum that many Sunderland supporters and general EFL enthusiasts felt was a bit short of what was expected to be his market value, especially given the fact that Tottenham Hotspur had a 25% sell-on clause.

There is also the potential for £5 million in performance-based add-ons to be sent Sunderland's way over time, £3 million of which is likely to be with the club roughly within the next year, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats didn't leave themselves completely open to being ripped off though. They made sure to include a 15% sell-on clause in the deal, giving them a chance to make even more of a profit from him if he continued on the trajectory that he left Sunderland on.

It's not been all smooth sailing for Clarke since joining Kieran McKenna's side. He's not found a regular spot in the first-team and has struggled to make a truly meaningful impact on games. If nothing else, the change in scenery has brought about an increased weekly wage packet for him to take home.

Jack Clarke's Ipswich wages compared to his Sunderland wages

According to estimates by Capology, Clarke, by virtue of agreeing to his five-year deal with Ipswich, is making a base weekly salary of £25,000. This represents an almost 150% increase on what he had been supposedly earning with Sunderland over the previous two seasons.

The winger's wages with the Black Cats fluctuated over his time there due to the new contracts he received. But his final pair of full campaigns with the club (2022/23 and 2023/24) were his best ones for earning. He raked in £16,923 per week during that period, according to Capology.

A comparison of Jack Clarke's 23/24 & 24/25 wages Club Weekly earnings (£) Yearly earnings (£) 2023/24 Sunderland 16,923 880,000 2024/25 Ipswich 25,000 1,300,000 Source: Capology - figures are estimates

When he first moved to Wearside from Spurs, Clarke ended up earning more than half as little as he did playing in North London. He went from £30,769 per week with Tottenham to £14,423 per week with Sunderland, as per Capology.

Jack Clarke's wages compared to Sunderland's highest paid player

Of the permanently contracted players at the Stadium of Light, Clarke is said to be on level terms with the highest earner. Dan Ballard makes £25,000 as well, according to Capology. The only other Sunderland player that brings in more than the Northern Irish international on a seven-day basis is Chris Mepham.

He is estimated to earn £35,000 per week, but because he is on loan from AFC Bournemouth, it's unlikely that all of his financial burden will fall on the shoulders of his temporary team.