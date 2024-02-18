Highlights Sunderland's promotion push relies heavily on Jack Clarke's performances, but his agent's comments cast doubt on his future at the club.

Recent speculation surrounding Clarke's transfer could hinder the team's chances of securing a spot in the Premier League next season.

Mick Beale's unsatisfactory results as manager coupled with the uncertainty around Clarke's future are raising concerns among Sunderland supporters.

Sunderland are still in contention for a spot in the top six at the end of the season, with the performances of Jack Clarke a huge part of their promotion push.

The Black Cats are currently 10th in the Championship, following a bad run of form that has taken them away from the play-off places in recent weeks.

They will be looking to go even further than last season, where they finished sixth in the league before falling to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

However, recent comments by the player's agent have put Clarke's future in doubt, and could become a big issue in the last half of the Championship season as results become even more important as the weeks go on.

Clarke's agent Ian Harte recently spoke out about the former Tottenham Hotspur player's future at the club.He explained to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that he hopes Sunderland will sell Clarke in the summer, following interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs in January.

“There were a couple of bids that came in from Lazio. Sunderland didn't feel like they wanted to sell the player in the January window. The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists.

“But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place.

“Last summer Burnley came in and bid to Sunderland to try and take Jack. Sunderland didn't feel the valuation was high enough and they turned it down.

"It's flattering when big Italian teams are coming in and looking at a player like Jack, but the bread and butter is you've got to go out and do it week and week out at Sunderland and hopefully he’ll continue to do that.”

This paints a much different picture to Harte's comments from the summer, where he noted Clarke's love for the club and long-term contract when discussing his future at Sunderland.

Speculation over Clarke transfer is not what Sunderland need right now

The comments by Harte have not come at the best time for Sunderland. With the current battle for the top six in full flow, behind the scenes drama could affect their chance for winning promotion at the end of the season.

They have been ever-reliant on Clarke this season following the loss of Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart in the summer. The departure of two of their top scorers put even more pressure on the 23-year-old, although he has shone when given the role of the main man at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke has scored 14 and assisted 4 times in 34 games so far this season, putting him among the top scorers in the division. He has been involved in 42% of the Black Cats' goals in the league so far, showing how crucial he is to the team. Losing him could halt any ambitions of the club making it to the Premier League.

Jack Clarke's record for Sunderland (all competitions) - Transfermarkt (As of 18th February) Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 20 1 4 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 34 15 4

He was linked with a £20 million move to West Ham United and Lazio in January, and negotiations could continue following his agent's comments this week.

Meanwhile, the club's performances since appointing Mick Beale as manager in December have not been as expected. With just four wins in 11 matches, the club have picked up only 14 points under the former Rangers manager. With a points-per-game ratio of just 1.27, he is currently doing worse than his predecessor Tony Mowbray did before he was sacked.

Many have been calling for Beale's job after the run of poor results, as they drift further and further away from the play-off places. The recent defeat against Birmingham City saw them drop down to 10th in the Championship, leaving them four points adrift of Coventry City in 6th place in the league.

With trust in the manager low and results not being as good as would be expected, speculation over the future of their star player can be nothing but a hindrance to the Black Cats.

Talk of him leaving could lower the morale of the squad, and put the Black Cats in a worse position to negotiate in the summer, as it becomes clear that Clarke is pushing for a move away.

It seems certain the former Spurs man will leave in the summer, and Sunderland will hope that he can fire them into the top six before he goes, before commanding a big transfer fee from a Premier League club.

However, the comments by Harte about Clarke's future at Sunderland will do nothing to improve this situation, and is not what the club would have wanted this week.