After a hugely impressive 2023/24 season at Sunderland, Jack Clarke broke Black Cats hearts in August when he completed a move to Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The deal cost Ipswich a reported £15million with a potential £5m in add-ons, and while losing Clarke appeared to be a huge blow for Sunderland, it hasn't affected them too badly as they're currently sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are struggling for wins in the Premier League, and a heartbreaking late defeat to Brentford recently only compounded matters.

After 15 goals and four assists in a struggling Sunderland side last season, it's easy to see why Ipswich made the decision to bring him to Portman Road, but he hasn't quite had the expected impact yet, although it must be noted that he's playing in a struggling side.

The coming season will determine whether Clarke made the right move in swapping Wearside for Suffolk, but the chance to move to the Premier League was clearly too good to turn down.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how Clarke's wages have changed since moving to the Premier League with Ipswich.

Jack Clarke's wage at Ipswich Town compared to what he earned at Sunderland AFC

Using Capology, we have compared Clarke's estimated wages at Ipswich Town to what he was previously earning at the Stadium of Light.

It must be stressed that Capology uses estimates rather than being 100% accurate, but it still gives us a useful insight into player wages.

According to Clarke's Capology profile, he was earning a weekly wage of £16,923 a week after signing a permanent deal at Sunderland in the summer of 2022, and this wage works out as £880,000 a year.

However, as you'd expect, Clarke's wages have increased quite significantly since moving to the Premier League in August, and he's now earning a weekly wage of £25,000, which works out as £1,300,000 a year.

This means that the 23-year-old is earning £420,000 more each year, and over £8,000 a week more than he was at Sunderland.

The chance to move to the Premier League and increase your wages quite significantly would have been an obvious reason as to why Clarke wanted the Ipswich Town move, and with a contract until 2029, he's got some security too.

Despite apparently earning £25,000 a week at Ipswich Town, this isn't the most he's earned in his career, with Capology telling us that he was earning £30,769 a week and £1,600,000 a year at Tottenham, showing the pay cut he took to move to Sunderland.

Sunderland couldn't begrudge Jack Clarke his Premier League move

Clarke was a standout player for Sunderland in the Championship, and it was a bit of a surprise it took so long for him to seal a move away.

He was heavily linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light in January, but he showed some loyalty to stay put, but after a 16th place finish in the Championship, it was inevitable that he would move away in the summer.

Jack Clarke's time at Sunderland - Transfermarkt Season Division Played Goals Assists 2021/22 League One 20 1 4 2022/23 Championship 50 11 14 2023/24 Championship 42 15 4

Given his performances for the club and the money he made when he was sold, Sunderland supporters can't have any complaints about his decision to leave.

However, the irony might not be lost on supporters that if things continue on their current trajectory, Ipswich and Sunderland could well be swapping divisions next season, and perhaps Clarke secretly regrets his decision after seeing Regis Le Bris' men fly to the top of the Championship table.

Clarke is yet to take the Premier League by storm, but it's still early days, and Sunderland supporters will know that he's capable of making an impact in the top-flight in the very near future.