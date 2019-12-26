Jack Clarke update shared as Leeds United prepare for January window

Tottenham Hotspur are ending Jack Clarke’s loan at Leeds United according to the Athletic, due to a lack of paying time for the 19-year-old.

Clarke joined Spurs in the summer from Leeds United after an impressive debut season at Elland Road last year – he played 22 times in the Championship and scored twice as the Whites made the play-offs.

It prompted then-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to bring the winger to the capital but as part of the deal, Clarke rejoined Leeds the same day on a season-long loan.

But at the half-way point of the season, Clarke has made just one league appearance under Marcelo Bielsa and is now set for a return to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

It’s thought that the 19-year-old will train with Spurs before seeking another loan-deal in January until the end of the season, with the Championship being his likeliest destination.

The verdict

Bielsa has a big squad at Leeds but both Clarke and his parent club would’ve been expecting for him to play a lot more football this season – he impressed a lot of people last year and Leeds fans were happy to bring him back for another year.

But, it hasn’t gone to plan and Spurs have every right to recall Clarke.

The 19-year-old has been exiled from starting line-up and he’s no use sitting on the bench at Elland Road – there’ll be plenty of clubs up for taking him on, and he could well make a statement in the second-half of the season.

